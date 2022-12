WATCH: Mic'd up with Tee Higgins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson standout receiver Tee Higgins was mic'd up during the 20-16 win over the Tennesse Titans this past Sunday.

During the victory, Higgins was impressive with seven receptions on nine targets for 114 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, he has 57 catches for 826 yards and four touchdowns.

Check out the video of Higgins' mic'd up: