WATCH: Tiger football stars surprised with Clemson Hall of Fame honor by Dabo Swinney

Sammy Watkins, Tajh Boyd surprised with Clemson Hall of Fame honor by Dabo Swinney

The story of Clemson football's ascent during the Dabo Swinney era can't be told without Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins, and Swinney was able to welcome them to the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame recently. Swinney had Watkins on a call to welcome the Clemson assistant coach Boyd to the hall of fame during a Clemson football team meeting, and Swinney turned that around on Watkins to welcome him to the same top tier in school history: Teammates, champions, and now... Hall of Famers.



Congratulations to @TajhB10 and @sammywatkins on being selected to the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jFVe0T0pXo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2024 Watkins Clemson bio (as of leaving school): "Burst onto the national stage as one of the top wideouts in the nation in 2011 ... his production decreased in 2012, but many of his numbers were nearly equal to 2011 on a per-game basis ... returned to his freshman form in 2013 as one of the best wideouts in the nation ... had 240 receptions for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns, 339 yards on 52 carries and one touchdown, six punt returns for 23 yards, and 60 kickoff returns for 1,376 yards and one touchdown in 1,717 snaps over 36 games (29 starts) in his career ... first in school history in receptions, first in receptions per game (6.7), first in receiving yards, first in receiving yards per game (94.2), first in 100-yard receiving games (15), tied for first in receiving touchdowns, second in all-purpose yards (5,129), and fifth in kickoff return yards ... three-time, first-team All-American, the first Tiger to be a multi-year first-team All-American since 2000,01 (Kyle Young) ... two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (media)." Boyd Clemson bio (as of leaving school): "Had a strong arm and good leadership qualities ... was 901-1402 passing for 11,904 yards and 107 touchdowns against 39 interceptions in 2,963 snaps over 47 games (40 starts) in his career ... completed 64.3 percent of his passes and had a 155.2 pass efficiency rating ... had 1,165 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns ... had 13,069 total yards and was responsible for an ACC-record 133 touchdowns ... had an ACC-record 107 passing touchdowns ... first in school history in passing touchdowns, first in passing efficiency, first in touchdown responsibility, first in passing yards, first in completions, first in completions per game (19.2), first in passing attempts, first in completion percentage, first in total offense yards, first in total offense plays (1,907), first in 200-yard passing games (35), first in 300-yard passing games (18), first in 200-yard total offense yard games (36), first in 300-yard total offense yard games (22), first in consecutive starts at quarterback (40), first in snaps by a quarterback (2,963), first in top-25 wins by a starting quarterback (8), tied for first in wins by a starting quarterback (32), third in passing yards per attempt (8.49), fifth in interception avoidance (.0278), fifth in snaps, and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns ... had 12 of the top-14 single-game passing yardage totals in school history ... set the school record for consecutive passing attempts without an interception (187) from 2012 to 2013 ... had a 32-8 career record as a starter ... three-time All-ACC selection (media) ... two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (media), the first Tiger quarterback to do that since Steve Fuller (1977,78)."

