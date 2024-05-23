Tigers fall short against Miami in ACC Tournament

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson won’t win an ACC Championship this season. No. 11 seed Miami scored six runs in the first two innings, held off another Clemson rally, and defeated the second-seeded Tigers 8-7 at Truist Field Thursday. With a 2-0 record in pool play, the Hurricanes (27-29) advance to the tournament semifinals Saturday. Clemson (40-14) plays Louisville on Friday in Charlotte (3 p.m./ACCN), but that will be the last game before the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes jumped on Clemson starter Ethan Darden early. Darden picked up two quick outs in the bottom of the first, but Daniel Cuvet singled. That brought up Dorian Gonzalez, who launched a shot to left that Tristan Bissetta got a glove on but dropped at the wall for a quick 1-0 Miami lead. Jimmy Obertop began a Clemson rally with a single and stolen base to lead off the second. Bissetta walked, but the Tigers quickly picked up two outs without moving either runner. Jarren Purify looped the third pitch he saw down the left field line for a two-run double and a 2-1 Clemson lead. Darden ran into trouble quickly in the bottom of the second. A single and a double put runners at second and third, and Antonio Jimenez, a .172 hitter with just one homer on the season, dropped a homer just over the wall in right for a 4-2 Miami lead. A throwing error and a walk ended Darden’s day, and he was replaced by Lucas Mahlstedt. Cuvet greeted him with a liner inside the bag at first and both runners scored for a 6-2 lead. Darden was credited with 1 1/3 innings pitched, giving up six runs (five earned) while walking one and striking out one. Jacob Hinderleider walked to lead off the third and moved to second on Blake Wright’s single up the middle. Cam Cannarella bounced into a double play, but Hinderleider scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3. The Tigers put the leadoff runner on base in each of the next two innings but failed to scratch out a run and went down in the order in the sixth on just four pitches. Mahlstedt was terrific in relief, holding the Canes at bay until the sixth. Jiminez walked to lead off the frame, and after one out, Mahlstedt was lifted for Reed Garris. Garris induced a fly out for the second out, but Edgardo Villegas singled up the middle to score Jiminez and make it 7-3. Mahlstedt was credited with four innings pitched and he gave up just the one run. Purify led off the 7th with a double into the gap in right-center and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a grounder to first by Mathes to make it 7-4. The Tigers made it closer in the eighth. Cannarella tripled into the gap to lead off the inning and scored on Obertop’s double to left. Bissetta then laced a double to right to score Obertop and make it 7-6. Jack Crighton was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Jarrell’s bunt attempt was too hard and forced Bissetta at third. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with one out, but Purify popped up to shallow right, and Mathes struck out to end the inning with the Tigers down a run. Jake Kulikowski homered to lead off the bottom of the eight, putting the Canes back in front by two at 8-6. Hinderleider led off the ninth with a 414-foot shot to center, his 13th of the season, to make it 8-7. Wright walked, but Cannarella popped up to second for the first out. Obertop’s grounder to third forced Wright for the second out, and Bissetta sent a deep drive to the wall in left that was caught by the left fielder for the final out.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now