Sammy Brown earns multiple ACC honors

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown has been named both ACC Linebacker of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 24-14 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. The honors are Brown’s first and second of his career. Collectively, Clemson has now earned six ACC weekly honors this season, and the Tigers have garnered a total of 584 ACC weekly awards since 1968. Brown becomes the fourth player — and first defensive player — in Clemson history to earn multiple ACC Player of the Week honors in a single week. Sammy Watkins (2011 against Auburn and Maryland) and Deshaun Watson (2014 against North Carolina and NC State) both accomplished the feat twice, while Tyler Brown earned both Receiver of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors for his 2023 performance against Syracuse. On Saturday, Brown made his first career start and was credited by the gameday stat crew with a team-high eight tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. The true freshman led Clemson as it held the Virginia Tech rushing attack to season lows with 40 rushing yards and 1.90 yards per carry after the Hokies entered the game averaging 201.4 rushing yards per game and 5.21 yards per carry. In 175 defensive snaps this season, Brown now leads Clemson with 9.0 tackles for loss and ranks second on the team with 4.0 sacks. His 9.0 tackles for loss lead all freshmen nationally and rank one-half tackle for loss ahead of South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart. Brown and Clemson will conclude the Tigers’ regular season ACC slate and its 2024 road slate on Saturday at Pitt. That game is slated for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN.