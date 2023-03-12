Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers made a ton of restructuring of deals to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year on Wednesday.

In total, they made a combined $40 million in salary cap space and are now $19 million under the cap as they restructured the contracts of defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Williams was set for a cap hit of $19 million next season, but it has been adjusted to $13.5 million.

However, in 2024, the former Tiger will make a hefty $32.5 million.

Not a bad yearly salary if you can get it.