Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
|Sunday, March 12, 2023, 1:06 PM- -
The Los Angeles Chargers made a ton of restructuring of deals to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year on Wednesday.
In total, they made a combined $40 million in salary cap space and are now $19 million under the cap as they restructured the contracts of defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Williams was set for a cap hit of $19 million next season, but it has been adjusted to $13.5 million.
However, in 2024, the former Tiger will make a hefty $32.5 million.
Not a bad yearly salary if you can get it.
