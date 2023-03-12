CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
(Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 12, 2023, 1:06 PM

The Los Angeles Chargers made a ton of restructuring of deals to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year on Wednesday.

In total, they made a combined $40 million in salary cap space and are now $19 million under the cap as they restructured the contracts of defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Williams was set for a cap hit of $19 million next season, but it has been adjusted to $13.5 million.

However, in 2024, the former Tiger will make a hefty $32.5 million.

Not a bad yearly salary if you can get it.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
Brownell makes final NCAA Tournament appeal on ESPN
Brownell makes final NCAA Tournament appeal on ESPN
Clemson bracketology: Projections going into Sunday's NCAAs selections
Clemson bracketology: Projections going into Sunday's NCAAs selections
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest