Clemson's Top 3 spot in the updated ESPN 2025 class rankings

Clemson heads into its next big recruiting events for the 2025 class with a No. 3 ranking for ESPN ($). "Despite ranking just 15th for the 2024 cycle, the Tigers have already checked several boxes in 2025 with big commitments at multiple positions. Gideon Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson are a pair of key running back pledges," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "Davidson, a top-five running back, runs with a nice blend of size, speed and power. He posted impressive numbers as a junior, rushing for 2,700 yards and 43 touchdowns. Henderson is more slightly built at roughly 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, but has explosive, big-play speed. He rushed for more than 2,300 yards as a junior. Four-star quarterback Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has good size, a smooth and compact delivery, and he moves well and extends plays. "Led by Ari Watford, Clemson landed several defensive linemen ranked in the ESPN 300. Watford is a lengthy player with good initial quickness who can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, Clemson landed defensive tackle Amare Adams, the top-ranked player in South Carolina. The Tigers also pulled tackle Isaiah Campbell out of neighboring North Carolina. Campbell has a big frame and good movement skills. One-time Georgia commit Tae Harris is a nice addition to the secondary. He projects to safety, but he's versatile enough to play corner. He posted some of the top numbers on the spring camp circuit, including a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash." Harris jumped to No. 60 overall in ESPN's recruit rankings this week. Clemson has eight ESPN 300 pledges total, with Ohio State at No. 1 overall with 10 ESPN 300 commits and LSU at No. 2 overall but with seven ESPN 300 pledges. Notre Dame (seven ESPN 300 pledges) and Southern Cal (seven ESPN 300 pledges) complete the Top 5. The next-best ACC team is Syracuse, at No. 13, with Wake Forest also in the Top 15 (14). SMU (17), Florida State (21) and Miami (23) also make up the Top 25. Clemson will host top recruits for Saturday's spring game (1 p.m./ACCNX) and also a number of top official visitors on the last weekend of May into June (May 31-June 2). Clemson in 2025 class rankings ESPN: 3 Rivals: 4 247Sports: 4 247Sports Composite: 4

