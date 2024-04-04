Clemson defensive commits make a move in latest ESPN rankings

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tae Harris jumped over 60 spots to No. 60 in the latest ESPN recruiting rankings.
Clemson pledges Tae Harris, Isaiah Campbell make moves in latest ESPN rankings
by - 2024 Apr 4 11:17
Tae Harris Photo
Tae Harris - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 200   Hometown: Cedartown, GA (Cedartown HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#60 Overall, #5 S, #11 GA
Rivals:
#207 Overall, #26 CB, #19 GA
24/7:
#125 Overall, #11 S, #19 GA

A Clemson defensive back commitment made a big move in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings update.

Four-star safety Tae Harris vaulted over 60 spots to No. 60 overall, as the No. 5 prospect at the position now.

Within that Top 100 tier, defensive lineman pledge Isaiah Campbell jumped nearly 40 spots to No. 58, as the No. 3 defensive tackle.

Ari Watford leads Clemson's commitment contingent at No. 32 overall and the No. 4 defensive end.

They are joined in the Top 100 by defensive tackle pledge Amare Adams, at No. 85, who is the top-rated player out of the Palmetto State.

Running back/athlete prospect commitment Marquise Henderson is the No. 2 player out of South Carolina and he moved up three spots in the RB rankings (No. 18; No. 225 overall).

Brayden Jacobs maintained a spot in the ESPN 300 (281) but did drop 10 spots in the offensive tackle rankings (32).

Clemson has eight total commitments in the ESPN 300, with running back Gideon Davidson also in the Top 50 (50), and Liberty Christian Academy teammate and offensive lineman Easton Ware in the top tier as well (285).

Clemson offensive line target David Sanders (Charlotte, NC) is No. 4 overall, and fellow 5-star and defensive end and defensive tackle Elijah Griffin (Savannah, Ga.) is No. 5.

With 11 commitments, Clemson is No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, trailing just Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU.

