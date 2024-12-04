Clemson signee analysis: OL Tucker Kattus

One of Clemson’s offensive flips late in the 2025 cycle has signed now. More on St. Xavier (Ohio) offensive tackle Tucker Kattus… Signee analysis: Tucker Kattus - 3-star OT - Cincinnati, Ohio Committed since: 12/1/24. Listed size: 6-5 300 Notable: He had been committed to Kentucky since March, prior to his December flip. Kattus is rated as high as a Top 50 prospect for the state of Ohio (No. 47 for 247Sports and ESPN). Kattus has been named first-team All-Conference, GCL offensive lineman of the year and was All-District for his senior year and first-team All-Conference, All-City, All-District and All-State in his junior campaign. He had offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, among more FBS schools. He has a brother, Josh Kattus, at Kentucky and another brother committed to Wildcats also, Justin Kattus, who are all sons of former Kentucky tight end Eric Kattus. Clemson bio Physical presence who adds to Clemson’s recent run of offensive linemen from Ohio In High School: Three-year starter at left tackle for Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School … ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Ohio and as the nation’s No. 84 offensive lineman by 247Sports … ranked 76th at his position and 49th in Ohio by On3 … listed as the No. 52 overall player in Ohio and No. 102 player at his position by ESPN … senior co-captain in 2024 when he helped St. Xavier to a 10-4 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals … helped St. Xavier to the second round of the playoffs as a sophomore and junior as well … was a first-team all-league selection and named the conference’s offensive lineman of the year as both a junior and senior … first-team all-state honoree in 2024 … played for Steve Specht at St. Xavier. Personal: Born April 23, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2025 … joined offensive linemen Matt Bockhorst (2017), Jackson Carman (2018) and Blake Miller (2021) to become Clemson’s fourth Ohio signee — all from the offensive line — in the span of eight recruiting cycles … played at the same high school as Bockhorst … has two brothers, Josh and Justin, who are currently tight ends at Kentucky … his father, Eric, played tight end at Michigan from 1982-85, leading the Big Ten in 1985 with eight touchdown catches … Eric played seven years in the NFL, including six with the Bengals, and recorded 66 career receptions … last name pronounced “CAT-uss.” Highlights from Lakota West Game! pic.twitter.com/gXNkOQzKA5 — Tucker Kattus (@kattus_tucker) November 17, 2024 More on Tucker ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/tl6MAKYb6R — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

