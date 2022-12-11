Clemson RB target sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson RB target Jarvis Green sets commitment date
by - 2022 Dec 11, Sun 17:33
Jarvis Green - Running Back
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-9   Weight: 192   Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#87 RB, #23 SC
24/7:
#75 RB, #21 SC

One of the state's top playmakers has set his commitment date.

Recent Clemson 2023 running back offer Jarvis Green will announce his commitment on Tuesday, Green told Rivals.com first Sunday, with the Tigers and fellow recent offer Virginia Tech his finalists.

“To get that offer from Virginia Tech and the offer from Clemson, it means a lot,” Green told TigerNet last week. “I put in that work for it and my stats show it, but it's just not just me that puts in the work. It's really my teammates that helped get me this far because without them and their support, I wouldn't be here. Or TK (head coach Tom Knotts) going to interviews and boosting me with the media and telling people I'm a great player.”

Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns over a 15-game state championship run this season, adding over 500 receiving yards and six scores there.

He totaled over 4,600 rushing yards over four seasons at Dutch Fork.

247Sports' Crystal Ball predicts him to go to the Tigers.

Green was committed to James Madison until last week. His other offers include Memphis, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State among a collection of FCS offers too.

