Clemson QB target sets commitment date

Clemson QB target Blake Hebert sets commitment date
Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Lawrence, MA (Central Catholic HS) Class: 2025
#19 QB, #1 MA
A recent Clemson QB offer has made up his mind on a commitment.
Four-star 2025 Lawrence, Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert says he will announce a commitment to a school on Friday. He received a Clemson offer on June 1 after a workout at Dabo Swinney Camp in front of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Hebert has since added offers from Notre Dame and Auburn. He has a four-star rating from the 247Sports Composite, which assesses him as the No. 11 QB and the top Massachusetts prospect in the 2025 class. He received multiple projections to Clemson by 247Sports analysts on Tuesday. Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore. Hebert also has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others. I will be announcing my commitment on Friday, June 16th! Tune in❗️❗️ @CCRaider_FBall @M2_QBacademy @BxB_training371 pic.twitter.com/irpU0IP1ZN
I will be announcing my commitment on Friday, June 16th! Tune in❗️❗️ @CCRaider_FBall @M2_QBacademy @BxB_training371 pic.twitter.com/irpU0IP1ZN— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) June 13, 2023
