4-star TE has Clemson in final three, decision day set

|
4-star TE Christian Bentancur has Clemson in final three, decision day set
|2023 Jan 3, Tue 15:49-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.68)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL
#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL
24/7:
#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL
#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL
Four-star 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur has his final three and a decision date set.
Bentancur has Clemson in a group with Ohio State and Oregon and will make his call on Jan. 13.
He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois (Woodstock).
Bentancur tallied 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.
He received a Clemson offer on June 17.