4-star TE has Clemson in final three, decision day set

4-star TE Christian Bentancur has Clemson in final three, decision day set

Christian Bentancur Tight End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024

#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL

#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL

#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL

Four-star 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur has his final three and a decision date set.

Bentancur has Clemson in a group with Ohio State and Oregon and will make his call on Jan. 13.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois (Woodstock).

Bentancur tallied 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.

He received a Clemson offer on June 17.