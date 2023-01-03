4-star TE has Clemson in final three, decision day set

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star TE Christian Bentancur has Clemson in final three, decision day set
by - 2023 Jan 3, Tue 15:49
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 240   Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL
24/7:
#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL

Four-star 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur has his final three and a decision date set.

Bentancur has Clemson in a group with Ohio State and Oregon and will make his call on Jan. 13.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois (Woodstock).

Bentancur tallied 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.

He received a Clemson offer on June 17.

