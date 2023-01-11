CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson signed its biggest freshman signing class since 2019 with 26 to put the Tigers above scholarship limit currently.
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
Clemson checks in at No. 11 in 247Sports' "way-too-early" rankings, and the site debated if Clemson is a dark horse Playoff contender or out of the mix for 2023.

Brad Crawford says the Tigers might be one to watch.

"Clemson doesn't have that elite mystique anymore and I think it's a team that if Clemson starts the season in maybe No. 11-12-13 range -- I would lay some money on Clemson as a dark horse potential Playoff team because all the Tigers have to get through the ACC (is) FSU and Clemson probably has another 11-win season," Crawford said.

247Sports national reporter Brandon Marcello disagrees.

"I don't see it," Marcello said. "Clemson's got the worst defense it has had in the last nine years, allowing five yards per play this past season. The defense underperformed and they're losing several starters from that 'generational' defense we were calling it going into this season. And then you look at the offense at receiver and they don't have an elite receiver, they're not hitting the transfer portal, they've lost 10 guys to the transfer portal this year, eleven last year...Yes, Cade Klubnik is a better quarterback, but give me a break, Clemson does not have what it takes.

"They've been going downhill these last three years and Dabo Swinney's stubbornness to not use the transfer portal and add kids is going to bite him...They've got to change things and do so quickly there and they haven't done the transfer portal this year so what makes us think they'll be any better next year?"

Marcello doubled down on that in a question about if the Tigers' best days are behind them.

"Clemson is not going to matter in the Playoff picture other than the ACC Championship picture until the last three weeks of the season -- or whenever they play Florida State. I don't like how they've been building that roster the last two or three years," he said.

Clemson signed 26 prospects and added graduate transfer QB Paul Tyson as a veteran backup for a class that ranks 10th nationally on the 247Sports Composite. TigerNet currently estimates the program at three over the NCAA scholarship limit before spring practice starts in March.

The 26-man class was the biggest since 2019 (29) after signing 20 in 2022, 19 in 2021 and 24 in 2020.

Also a factor in the expanded roster numbers currently are seniors opting to use the COVID year waiver, including starting defenders Tyler Davis, Jalyn Phillips and Sheridan Jones and reserve Justin Mascoll.

