Former Tiger no longer with Hoosiers

Former Tiger E.J. Williams no longer with Hoosiers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the Indiana football program. Williams took to X recently to explain the situation that has led him looking for a new team. “I’m not on the team anymore because I opted to get surgery to have a better opportunity to compete at playing time, to be 100% healthy, and help contribute to a great football team next year,” Williams posted. “I made this decision because the team was perfectly fine without me in the game and I also want to have a chance at being able to continue my career at the professional level.” The head coach at Indiana believed that he could have played through the injury, apparently. “While making this decision, my coach saw it as quitting on the team, so if I was to redshirt I wouldn’t be able to come back to the program next season,” Williams continued. “I completely understand and respected his decision as he respected mine. It’s no hard feelings or bad blood. I appreciate the entire staff here at IU for everything while I was apart of the program and wish my teammates the best as they continue to compete and dominate this season.” Williams appeared in three games and had two catches for 49 yards this season. In 2023 with the Hoosiers, he had 23 receptions for 281 yards. At Clemson, he had 40 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns over 33 games (2020-22).

