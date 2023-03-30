ESPN projects Tigers to go in seven-round NFL draft mock

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN did an extended NFL draft projection this week that features a number of Tigers in the mix. Jordan Reid's calls start with Myles Murphy going at No. 15 to Green Bay. "The Packers need to keep building their edge-rushing group, and Murphy would inject more youth into their defense. Before tearing his ACL in November, Rashan Gary was well on his way to having a career year, while veteran Preston Smith had 8.5 sacks last season," Reid said. "Murphy has shown stretches of being a terror off the edge, although he needs to expand his toolbox as an edge rusher. His powerful hands as a run defender, determination as a rusher and alignment versatility could help him carve out a role early in his career." He has Bresee also going night one to the Philadelphia Eagles, at pick No. 30. "I gave the Eagles outside linebacker Nolan Smith at No. 10, and I'm sticking with the front seven here. Bresee suits the versatility of the Eagles' scheme," Reid said. "He has played every position along the line but projects best as a 3-technique tackle. His agility and quickness make him capable of playing off the edge in late-down situations, which is what he did frequently in college. Although Bresee must be more consistent, it will help him to go to a team with a veteran defense, which Philadelphia has. He has the potential to be a mainstay next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis." Trenton Simpson is pegged to go on day two in round two to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "The Steelers added inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts this offseason, overhauling the second level of the defense," Reid said. "They don't have a versatile linebacker who can play multiple spots, however. That's Simpson, a jack-of-all-trades defender who can cause problems as a blitzer and make plays in space." The next Tiger predicted is KJ Henry in the fifth round at No. 138 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, and later in the round, Jordan McFadden joining Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas with the Raiders. One round later wraps up things with Clemson Tigers and tight end Davis Allen going pick No. 183 to Detroit. The NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.