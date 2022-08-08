CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Eleven Tigers picked to PFF All-ACC teams
Clemson has 11 selections on Pro Football Focus' All-ACC teams -- and the majority of them are on the first team.

That's seven first-team selections with offensive tackle Jordan McFadden on offense, and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive ends Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas, linebacker Trenton Simpson, safety Andrew Mukuba and kicker BT Potter.

Second-year running back Will Shipley is Clemson's second-team pick.

On the third team are fellow Tigers running back Kobe Pace then wide receiver Joseph Ngata and center Will Putnam.

Among the honorable mentions are defensive tackle Tyler Davis and safety RJ Mickens.

Miami and NC State are next-best in first-team selections with three each. Miami has eight total selections across the three teams, with NC State having five. Tony Elliott at Virginia has five total selections and two on the first team (both at wide receiver).

