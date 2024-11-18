Depth charts look for Clemson-The Citadel

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson hosts The Citadel for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day on Saturday (3:30 p.m./TheCW). The Tigers' depth has been rocked lately but Clemson managed to bounce back from a home loss to Louisville with back-to-back road wins at Virginia Tech and Pitt. In place of the injured Elyjah Thurmon, fellow true freshman Mason Wade is listed as the backup left and backup right tackle. Wade has played 29 snaps this season. Tristan Leigh and Marcus Tate remain on the depth chart after missing the Pitt game. With those two and Thurmon out last Saturday, starting right guard Walker Parks went to right tackle, starting right tackle Blake Miller went to left tackle, backup guard Trent Howard went to left guard and backup guard Harris Sewell went to right guard. Sewell is listed as the backup to center Ryan Linthicum and Howard is the listed backup to both guard positions. On the D-line, Peter Woods has been moved to defensive tackle, where he started versus Pitt, and Jahiem Lawson is starting at defensive end opposite T.J. Parker. Tré Williams is listed behind Woods and opposite Payton Page's starting role with Vic Burley backing him up. After missing last week due to injury, Wade Woodaz is still listed as a starter at MLB and SLB. Ashton Hampton is now listed as a co-starter at cornerback with Jeadyn Lukus. Hampton played a career-high 76 snaps at Pitt.

