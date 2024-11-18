TJ Parker, Cade Klubnik among PFF grade standouts as attrition hits Clemson roster at Pitt

Brandon Rink

Taking a deeper look at who played and what kind of performance they put on the board out of the 24-20 win at Pitt. Clemson-Pitt breakdown The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. (PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end, and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so. They are not an end-all, be-all, but one tool to evaluate the game.) Offense QB: Cade Klubnik 74 snaps (719 on the season), Christopher Vizzina NS (57), Trent Pearman NS (14), Paul Tyson NS (4). PFF grade notes: Klubnik led Clemson’s offensive grades with his best performance away from Death Valley this season (80.1). He matched his single-game best for big-time throws (3), but unlike last week, Klubnik had no plays tagged as turnover-worthy. It’s the fourth game this season with zero turnover-worthy plays (TWP) after having just one game without a TWP in his previous 14 starts (2022-23). Under pressure on 30% of his dropbacks, Klubnik averaged 8.6 yards per pass, but both of his touchdowns came with a clean pocket, where he had 24 of his 27 completions over 35 attempts. In plays categorized as playaction, Klubnik improved his grade week-to-week from 52.1 to 91.2, averaging 11.2 yards per pass in 14 dropbacks with both touchdown passes.

RB: Phil Mafah 74 (571), Jay Haynes ST (101), Keith Adams Jr. ST (59), Jarvis Green ST (9), David Eziomume NS (16; two games of four for redshirt).

PFF grade notes: With a shuffled O-line in front of him and a stout Pitt run defense behind that, Mafah suffered his career-low in grading as a starter (53.4). He had a fumble, zero runs of 10+ yards and averaged a season-low 2.29 yards per attempt after contact. It’s probably notable this came after a week he touched the ball 27 times in nearly 80 snaps at Virginia Tech and 35 times in almost 100 snaps versus Louisville the week before that. Also on that note, backup Jay Haynes didn’t play an offensive snap for the first time this season.

WR: Antonio Williams 60 (500), Bryant Wesco 51 (295), T.J. Moore 50 (365), Cole Turner 18 (222), Adam Randall 13 (197), Troy Stellato 8 (309), Hampton Earle ST (28), Noble Johnson NS (38), Tyler Brown* NS (70), Misun Kelley NS (56).

PFF grade notes: Williams was all over the field for 13 catches in 17 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns (76.6 grade; second-best on Clemson offense). T.J. Moore had the second-most targets (5) but did get tagged with a drop to go with three catches for 39 yards. He played his second-most career snaps. Similar to Randall the week before, Stellato’s playing time went down significantly as well, from 44 snaps at Virginia Tech to eight against Pitt.

TE: Jake Briningstool 62 (544), Olsen Patt-Henry 21 (210), Josh Sapp 1 (86), Christian Bentancur ST (8; two games), Markus Dixon NS (26).

PFF grade notes: Bringinstool didn’t grade well in PFF’s assessment (44.1), a starter-low. His receiver grade was his second-lowest this season (47.5), with a drop and five yards per reception.

OL: Blake Miller 74 (699), Ryan Linthicum 74 (571), Harris Sewell 74 (404), Walker Parks 74 (532), Trent Howard 73 (127), Elyjah Thurmon* 1 (222; over redshirt limit), Tristan Leigh* NS (547), Marcus Tate* NS (466) Ronan O'Connell ST (7; three games), Chapman Pendergrass ST (17), Mason Wade NS (29; three games).

PFF grade notes: Only Linthicum ended up playing his starting position the whole game, and he led the group in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency stat along with Miller at left tackle (99). One sack each was attributed to impromptu left guard Trent Howard, right tackle Walker Parks and right guard Harris Sewell. Five pressures were tagged to Parks also, who graded a line-low 48.5, with Sewell next in pressures surrendered (4).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 74.9; Passing - 78.9; Pass blocking - 57.2; Receiving - 61.9; Running - 56.7; Run blocking - 49.4

Defense

DL: T.J. Parker 67 (416), Jahiem Lawson 61 (289), Payton Page 60 (401), Peter Woods 60 (214), Stephiylan Green 33 (242), A.J. Hoffler 24 (183), Tré Williams 21 (247), Cade Denhoff 20 (205), Armon Mason 8 (85), Zaire Patterson 1 Hevin Brown-Shuler NS (33; three games), (20), Caden Story NS (51), Champ Thompson NS (20; two games), Vic Burley NS (74), DeMonte Capehart* NS (198), Darien Mayo NS (21).

PFF grade notes: With Clemson’s D-line still missing a starter in DeMonte Capehart, Parker stepped up in a big way with a PFF grade (91.5) that ranked third-best in college football (min. 20 pass rushes). His eight pass rushes also ranked third on the week to go with FBS-leading sack (4) and TFL numbers (5) for any game this season. With Woods pushed inside more, Lawson earned another start and graded second-best on the D-line (75.3) with four pressures and two sacks. In his return from injury, Woods had a game-high three missed tackles but three pressures and two stops also.

A TFL at Pitt initially split by T.J. Parker and R.J. Mickens has now been credited entirely to Parker.



Parker's 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFLs in the game both tie for the most of any player in a single game in the country this fall. pic.twitter.com/RuPLJCHFTS — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 18, 2024

LB: Barrett Carter 93 (573), Dee Crayton 58 (132), Sammy Brown& 35 (210), Jamal Anderson 5 (42), Wade Woodaz* NS (481), Drew Woodaz NS (7; one game), C.J. Kubah-Taylor NS (1; one game).

PFF grade notes: Carter led the attrition-hampered linebacker room with a 76.3 grade, posting a second-most pressures (4) and defense-best seven stops, as well as a pass breakup and 11.4 yards per target his way. Going 93 plays, it was the first time he had even played over 80 snaps in a single game. After earning ACC linebacker of the week, Brown’s targeting hit earned an early exit and he was tagged with two catches surrendered for 35 yards and a 57.6 grade overall. In his most career playing time, Crayton led the Tiger defense with a 90.1 grade against the run and an 83 mark in tackling, but he was heavily targeted in the passing game with six catches for 59 yards and a TD.

DB: Avieon Terrell 93 (557), Khalil Barnes 93 (556), Ashton Hampton 76 (249), R.J. Mickens* 63 (525), Kylon Griffin 45 (286), Ricardo Jones 37 (114), Tyler Venables 31 (150), Jeadyn Lukus 17 (440), Sherrod Covil 8 (116), Ronan Hanafin 6 (73), Kylen Webb ST (15), Rob Billings ST (15), Shelton Lewis* NS (175), Branden Strozier NS (59), Noah Dixon NS (6; one game), Joe Wilkinson NS (3; one game), Tavoy Feagin NS (9; one game), Corian Gipson NS (6; two games).

PFF grade notes: Mickens was in between Parker and Carter in PFF grade place defensively (77.9), with five stops and a pass breakup. The freshman Hampton also graded well again (73.8) with two pass breakups, two stops and only two catches in five targets for 21 yards. On the lower end, Lukus suffered a starter-low 45 grade and was limited to a season-low 17 snaps.

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 80.3; Run defense - 77.6; Tackling - 74.3; Pass rush - 78.9; Coverage - 75.5.

Players noted as out for the season: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young, LB Kobe McCloud, OL Dietrick Pennington, OL Collin Sadler, Elyjah Thurmon.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

& - Ejected for targeting in first half

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

