Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25

The Tigers are No. 17 with one remaining FBS regular season matchup left, hosting No. 19 South Carolina on Nov. 30.

Two Top 10-ranked teams fell this week with Tennessee and BYU, in addition to No. 18 Washington State, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 LSU and No. 24 Louisville also losing.

The highest-ranked ACC teams this week are No. 11 Miami and No. 13 SMU. Louisville dropped out after a loss at Stanford.

The next College Football Playoff ranking is on Tuesday. ESPN projects Clemson to move up three spots to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with No. 10 Georgia being the last at-large team currently.

Clemson is up to No. 12 in ESPN's Football Power Index, which is a spot ahead of South Carolina. The Tigers are also one higher than the Gamecocks in SP+ metric at No. 14.

The Tigers were ranked No. 16 in this week's Coaches Poll.

AP Poll - 11/17

1. Oregon (62 first place votes)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee

11. Miami

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. UNLV

24. Illinois

25. Washington State

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.