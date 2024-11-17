|
Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25
Clemson remained in its spot in the AP Top 25 after the weekend results.
The Tigers are No. 17 with one remaining FBS regular season matchup left, hosting No. 19 South Carolina on Nov. 30. Two Top 10-ranked teams fell this week with Tennessee and BYU, in addition to No. 18 Washington State, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 21 Missouri, No. 22 LSU and No. 24 Louisville also losing. The highest-ranked ACC teams this week are No. 11 Miami and No. 13 SMU. Louisville dropped out after a loss at Stanford. The next College Football Playoff ranking is on Tuesday. ESPN projects Clemson to move up three spots to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with No. 10 Georgia being the last at-large team currently. Clemson is up to No. 12 in ESPN's Football Power Index, which is a spot ahead of South Carolina. The Tigers are also one higher than the Gamecocks in SP+ metric at No. 14. The Tigers were ranked No. 16 in this week's Coaches Poll. AP Poll - 11/17 1. Oregon (62 first place votes) 2. Ohio State 3. Texas 4. Penn State 5. Indiana 6. Notre Dame 7. Alabama 8. Georgia 9. Ole Miss 10. Tennessee 11. Miami 12. Boise State 13. SMU 14. BYU 15. Texas A&M 16. Colorado 17. Clemson 18. Army 19. South Carolina 20. Tulane 21. Arizona State 22. Iowa State 23. UNLV 24. Illinois 25. Washington State Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
