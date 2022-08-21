Clemson moves up in ESPN preseason projection

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is on the doorstep of a return to the College Football Playoff according to one ESPN metric ($).

ESPN's SP+ projections made a last adjustment before the season starts for some FBS teams next week by moving Clemson up one place to No. 5.

Clemson (21.4) is pegged as a near pick'em with the No. 4 place and Oklahoma (22.5 rating), where the difference in the ratings makes Dabo Swinney's Tigers only a one point underdog on a neutral field to Brent Venables' Sooners preseason.

There is a gap in the ratings to the top trio of Alabama (32.2), Georgia (30.5) and Ohio State (29.7).

Clemson is projected with the No. 1 defense and the No. 39 offense in the nation.

There is a fairly significant gap to the next ACC team in NC State at No. 18 overall (15.4 rating).

Nov. road opponent Notre Dame is seen in the same tier as the Tigers at No. 7 overall (21 rating).

Other scheduled opponents in the top-50 include Miami (29th; 13.2), South Carolina (37th; 9.4), Louisville (39th; 9.3), Florida State (42nd; 8.4) and Wake Forest (47th; 7).