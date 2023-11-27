CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson made its Top 25 case with a 4-0 November.
Clemson makes Top 25 for CBS Sports ranking
by - 2023 Nov 27 12:43

Clemson made another Top 25 ranking for a prominent national outlet.

CBS Sports' 133-team ranking moved the Tigers up a spot to No. 25 overall in this week's placements.

Georgia paces that ranking, followed by Michigan, Washington and Florida State for the Playoff Four.

Louisville is ranked next-best from the ACC (14), with Clemson's next-highest-rated foe being Notre Dame (16) and then NC State (23). DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State, a potential bowl opponent in San Diego, finish the regular season at No 19 and 2024 ACC team SMU is No. 22.

Clemson's other 2023 FBS opponents check in at 31 (UNC), 40 (Miami), 41 (Duke), 49 (Georgia Tech), 71 (South Carolina), 73 (Syracuse), 86 (Wake Forest) and 112 (FAU). The other 2024 new ACC teams were ranked 60th (Cal) and 95th (Stanford).

In other 133-team ranks, The Athletic has Clemson at No. 30 ($) and USA TODAY has the Tigers at No. 31.

ESPN's Power Rankings on Sunday had Dabo Swinney's Tigers at No. 25, with the outlet's advanced metrics placing Clemson at No. 19 (FPI) and No. 24 (SP+) respectively.

Clemson was ranked No. 24 in last week's College Football Playoff committee rankings, and the next edition will come on Tuesday evening. The AP and Coaches polls both have Clemson at No. 27 in votes overall.

Final regular season rankings

CBS Sports: 25

ESPN: 25

The Athletic: 30

USA TODAY re-rank: 31

