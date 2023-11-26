Clemson makes return to ESPN Top 25 ranking

Clemson returned to the final ESPN power rankings of the 2023 regular season. The Tigers (8-4) were ranked No. 25 after the 16-7 road win over rival South Carolina on Saturday, which was a first appearance in the ranking since being No. 25 after Week 1. "The Tigers failed to score an offensive touchdown but held South Carolina to just 169 total yards to pull out the win in Columbia. Clemson tallied a defensive touchdown just two plays into the game on a 43-yard scoop and score by Khalil Barnes. It was the fifth defensive TD of the season for Clemson, tied for the most in the FBS with Arkansas, Michigan and Washington State. Jonathan Weitz's three field goals made the difference for the Tigers in the 16-7 decision," said the ESPN writeup. Elsewhere for the four-letter network, the SP+ metric has Clemson at No. 24 ($), which is fourth-best among ACC teams, with the No. 51 offense, No. 13 defense and No. 77 special teams group. Florida State paces the ACC at No. 6 overall, while early November opponent Notre Dame is highly rated at No. 9, Miami is No. 22 and Louisville is No. 23. ESPN's Football Power Index has Clemson No. 19, which is second only to FSU (No. 9) for the conference there. By rating points, Clemson is seen as even on a neutral site with Oregon State, a potential bowl opponent. Clemson was ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, but CBS Sports doesn't project a return to the AP Top 25 this week, where the Tigers were 31st in voting points last week.

