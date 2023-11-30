Clemson defensive assistant coach won't return next season

Clemson defensive assistant coach Lemanski Hall won't return next season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall will not return next season, the school announced Thursday. Hall was promoted to the DE coach role in 2018 from defensive analyst roles from 2015-17. Hall was teammates with Swinney at Alabama, where he led the 1992 Crimson Tide national championship team in tackles (70), including eight tackles for loss and five sacks. He added 76 tackles as a senior in 1993. He was named first-team All-SEC by the coaches in both seasons. “Lemanski Hall and I met and had a great conversation about his future and long-term goals both personally and professionally, and after great thought and discussion, we came to a mutual decision for him to seek opportunities to advance his career elsewhere," Swinney said in a statement. “I am so thankful for Ski and his wife, Leslie, and their family. Lemanski and I have been almost lifelong friends back to 1989 and he is someone I love like a brother. I’m appreciative and thankful for the impact he has had here at Clemson. “Since joining our program as an analyst in 2015, he has been part of six College Football Playoff teams, seven ACC title teams, four national championship game appearances and two national titles. Since becoming an on-field coach in 2018, he has coached and recruited great players like Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Myles Murphy and so many others, and I am proud of the work he did in developing potential Freshman All-American T.J. Parker this year. “I am grateful for both his impact here and for his friendship, and I wish him nothing but the best with his next endeavor.” Hall was rated fourth in the nation in the Coach Rating Index published by 247Sports this summer. “I am so grateful and thankful for the opportunity that Clemson has given me over the past nine years," Hall said in a statement. “Clemson has been so good to me and my family, and my wife and I want to thank the entire Clemson Family for being such a blessing in our lives. I also want to especially thank Coach Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, for welcoming us the way they have for almost a decade. I similarly want to thank Graham Neff, President Clements and the Board of Trustees for their faith in me representing this university for so many years. “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish here. I am so thankful for all of the young men that have been in our program, and I hope I’ve been able to impact them as positively as they have impacted me. I am excited to see what God has in store for me and my family moving forward.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now