Clemson assistant lands in college football's 10 best coaches ranking

Clemson assistant Lemanski Hall lands in college football's 10 best coaches ranking

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports used the Coach Rating Index to grade the best coaches in college football compared to the talent level of the players involved, ranking one Tiger assistant in the Top 10 nationally. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is rated fourth in the country by the metric (97.22 grade). "Lemanski Hall has developed some of the best defensive ends in college football over the last five years. In short order he has coached players to seven All-ACC honors since 2018. Keep in mind this is with only two starters on the field. Both starters (Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry) earned All-ACC honors in 2022. In just five seasons, Clelin Ferrell (consensus All-American), Xavier Thomas, Murphy and Henry became household names. Production has been outrageous, too," 247Sports analyst Brandon Marcello said. "Clemson broke school records for sacks (54), the third most in the sport since 2000, while also winning a national title in 2018. The Tigers recorded 44 sacks, the fourth most in the nation last season. "What's next for Hall? Job opportunities are sure to increase soon." The Top 3 is led by Alabama head coach Nick Saban (98.54 grade), then Wisconsin linebackers coach Mike Tressel (98.18) and Southern Cal head coach/offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley (97.49). Florida State coach/offensive coordinator Mike Norvell is also on the list at No. 8 (95.41). More on the Coach Rating Index: The CRI is "a massive grading system with over 30,000 individual unit profiles and over 250,000 annual coaching result reports. If a coach was designated in an on-field role in that time span in either the FBS or FCS levels, he is in the database with a career number rating & accompanying career star rating." Position coaches are "graded on the cumulative play-by-play effectiveness of their unit." Coordinators are graded on per-play efficiency. Head coaches are "graded on their win and loss records broken down and weighted by difficulty/importance in nine distinct categories ranging from expected close margin games to how they perform in games with equivalent talent profiles." The rating is then adjusted by the perceived talent on hand and that's an area that Hall has done well with. Hall was one of the finalists for the 2020 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year honors (paired with then D-tackles coach Todd Bates). He was a former teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama and earned first-team All-SEC and UPI Honorable Mention All-America in 1992. He was named to the Alabama All-Decade team for the 1990s. He served as a defensive analyst for Clemson from 2015-17 before coming on staff as a full-time defensive ends coach in 2018.

