4-star TX OT receives Clemson offer Peyton Miller after camp workout
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Anna, TX (Anna HS) Class: 2027
#179 Overall, #19 OL, #29 TX
#213 Overall, #7 IOL, #37 TX
#242 Overall, #14 IOL, #35 TX
Matt Luke's board continues to add talent.
2027 4-star OT Peyton Miller of Anna (TX) has announced an offer from Clemson. Miller was one of the top performers at Dabo Swinney's camp Wednesday morning, and adds the Tigers to an impressive list of schools interested in his services. The Texas native also boasts offers from Texas, Florida State, Missouri, and other top schools.
Thanks to Coach Dabo Swinney and @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @Perroni247 @dctf @GPowersScout @8_parr @Coach_Rigg @cjrecruiting2 @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @FiveStrongOLine @CoyoteFBNetwork pic.twitter.com/y1W6CzuAHI
