Peyton Mille of Anna (TX) has announced an offer from Clemson.
Peyton Mille of Anna (TX) has announced an offer from Clemson.

4-star TX OT receives Clemson offer Peyton Miller after camp workout
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Peyton Miller - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.64)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Anna, TX (Anna HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#179 Overall, #19 OL, #29 TX
Rivals:
#213 Overall, #7 IOL, #37 TX
24/7:
#242 Overall, #14 IOL, #35 TX

Matt Luke's board continues to add talent.

2027 4-star OT Peyton Miller of Anna (TX) has announced an offer from Clemson.

Miller was one of the top performers at Dabo Swinney's camp Wednesday morning, and adds the Tigers to an impressive list of schools interested in his services.

The Texas native also boasts offers from Texas, Florida State, Missouri, and other top schools.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star in-state edge rusher receives Clemson offer
4-star in-state edge rusher receives Clemson offer
5-star safety has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
5-star safety has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
What Leo Delaney's commitment means for Clemson
What Leo Delaney's commitment means for Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 108 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week