Cade Klubnik moves up national Heisman ranking, into Top 5 Vegas odds

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik's steady performance against Virginia has him still firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation as we approach November. FanDuel has Klubnik at No. 5 in the Heisman odds (+2000), trailing a fellow ACC foe who made a move to the top in Miami QB Cam Ward (+200). Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+200), Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+350) and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (+1500) are ahead of Klubnik as well. Athlon's Heisman assessment moved Klubnik up two spots to No. 6. "Klubnik and the Tigers offense have scored at least 40 points in five of their six games since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. He’s thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five of those games and has rounded into one of the most consistent passers in college football this season. Clemson’s offense is now ranked ninth in ESPN’s SP+ for the season, and the Tigers are on a collision course with Miami for the ACC championship and a likely automatic bid for the College Football Playoff," Athlon's Dan Lyons said. Jeanty leads there, followed by Ward, Hunter, Gabriel and Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke. Athlon's stats comparison: Klubnik - Week 8 stats: (48-31 W vs. Virginia): 23-for-35, 308 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 29 yards Season stats (6-1: 146-for-219 (66.7%), 1,836 yards (8.4 YPA), 20 TD, 3 INT; 41 carries, 227 yards (5.5 YPA), 4 TD Jeanty - Week 8: Bye Season stats (5-1): 126 carries, 1,248 yards (9.9 YPA), 17 TD; 9 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD Ward - Week 8 stats (52-45 W at Louisville): 21-for-32, 319 yards, 4 TD; 7 carries, 29 yards Season stats (6-0): 169-for-246 (68.7%), 2,538 yards (10.3 YPA), 24 TD, 5 INT; 35 carries, 190 yards, 3 TD Hunter - Week 8 stats (34-7 W at Arizona): 2 receptions, 17 yards; 1 tackle Season stats (5-2): 51 receptions, 604 yards (11.8 YPR), 6 TD; 18 total tackles, 2 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF Gabriel - Week 8 stats (35-0 W at Purdue): 21-for-25, 290 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Season stats (7-0): 174-for-226 (77%), 2,080 yards (9.2 YPA), 15 TD, 4 INT; 33 carries, 92 yards (2.8 YPC), 4 TD Rourke - Week 8 stats (56-7 W vs. Nebraska): 17-for-21, 189 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Season stats (7-0): 135-for-181 (74.6%), 1,941 yards (10.7 YPA), 15 TD, 3 INT; 24 carries, 45 yards, 2 TD Klubnik stayed at No. 4 in CBS Sports' QB power rankings this week. "We gave Cade his flowers last week, and it was another clinical performance against Virginia. He finished with 337 total yards and three touchdowns, though he also had an interception. It's easy to nitpick the schedule Clemson has faced since getting pasted by Georgia to open the season, but there's no denying this team is playing very strong football right now, and Klubnik is at the head of the charge," CBS' Tom Fornelli said. Clemson has had no Heisman winners but two runner-ups with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

