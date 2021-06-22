Clemson men's basketball surplus slightly up in latest review

Clemson men's basketball revenue was slightly up in the latest department review.

Brad Brownell's program generated $9.3 million in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 sports season, which ranked 58th nationally per Syracuse.com. Per that same review, Clemson's revenue ranked 10th in the ACC, while its spending ranked 13th in the league and 64th overall ($7.9 million).

That was slightly up from $9.2 million in revenue against $8.2 million in spending from the 2018-19 campaign.

To give an idea of what making the NCAA Tournament means, Clemson made $11.3 million in revenue over 2017-18, compared to similar spending of recent years ($7.7 million).

Clemson made the NCAA Tournament this past season after finishing fifth in the ACC. Reduced capacity for home games during the COVID-19 pandemic and that NCAAs bid will be at odds in that next department review.

In the 2019-20 cycle again, three ACC teams cleared the double-digit mark in millions of men's basketball surplus, led by Louisville ($40.7 million revenue; $19.8 million spending), then North Carolina ($26.2 million revenue; $9.2 million spending) and Duke ($33.4 million revenue; $19.9 million spending). Georgia Tech ($7.3 million spending; $6.1 million revenue) and Notre Dame ($8.6 million spending; $3.9 million revenue) reported losses.

(Data per Syracuse.com and Clemson's equity report)