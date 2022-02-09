Brownell explains late defensive lapse, why Hall wasn't in game in loss to UNC

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said a defensive lapse by senior David Collins led to the winning bucket in the Tigers’ 79-77 heartbreaking loss to North Carolina Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

North Carolina’s Brady Manek made a layup with 3.1 seconds to play and Clemson’s Collins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Tar Heels escaped with a much-needed win. With the score tied at 77-all, the Tar Heels called timeout to set up their offense. Brownell took Clemson’s best player – center PJ Hall – out of the game for the defensive series because Hall had four fouls.

UNC’s Caleb Love drove the lane and found Manek open on the other side of the basket for the easy layup. Clemson called timeout to set up a beautiful final play, but Collins’ three-point attempt hit off the front of the rim.

Brownell said Collins simply made a mental error.

"They ran a little switch action, which we did not switch all game," Brownell said. "We were fine, I think, but we had a mistake in terms of chasing a guy away from the basket. We wanted to stay in the lane and protect and made an error.

"We fought hard to get back in front and, I think, David just kind of watched the ball and Manek made a nice cut behind him. He kind of cut out, and the play went to the rim. David kind of went back and looked at the ball and then Manek kind of back cut from the top, which was really a great cut by an experienced player to make the winning basket."

Brownell explained why Hall wasn’t on the court for the Tar Heels’ game winner.

"We felt like they were going to go up and ball screen with PJ's man and then just attack him and take it to him and get to the rim," Brownell said. "That happened a little early on a play or two when he kind of got beat off the dribble, or they take it right into him for a foul."

Hall had another superlative night for the Tigers. Hall tied the game at 77 with 21 seconds to play on a turnaround jump hook over Manek. Hall finished the night with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He went head-to-head with UNC’s Armando Bacot, who also scored 24 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds.

"Obviously very proud of our kids. Hard-fought defensive game in the first half, both teams struggled to score. Really bothered each other," Brownell said. "Then halftime, not sure what happened. Both teams didn't play very good defensively. Really it was offensive confidence. I thought both teams' offense was incredible. Our defense wasn't good enough. But man, I'm really proud of our players for some of the plays we made -- the tough shots, the answering. What a basketball game to come watch, that was a lot of fun until the horn sounded. That ball (from Collins) was right on line and just short.

"Again, feel bad for my players. We've battled here a little bit and had some things go against us but just really proud of what they're giving me and how hard they're competing. Fun to watch Ian Schieffelin have a big game and make some good plays. PJ was great again. Just a whale of a basketball game. Just ended poorly."

The Tigers (12-11, 4-8 ACC) were looking for the school's first three-game winning streak over North Carolina (17-7, 9-4). Clemson slipped to 12th in the ACC standings with the defeat. The game is the first of three home contests in five days for Clemson, to be continued on Thursday at 8 p.m. versus No. 7 Duke (ACC Network).