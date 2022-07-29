Former Clemson basketball star signs with European team

|
Former Clemson basketball star Aamir Simms signs with Paris Basketball
2022 Jul 29, Fri
Former Clemson basketball star Aamir Simms was announced as signing with a French first division team on Friday.
Simms was announced as joining Paris Basketball of LNB Pro A.
Simms averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the G-League last season with a New York Knicks affiliate.
He averaged 13 points and up over the last two seasons with Clemson through the 2020-21 campaign, leading the team in points (13.4), rebounds (6.4), assists (2.7), FG% (.532), blocks (0.7), and FT% (.825) as a senior.
Paris Basketball was promoted to the top division of French basketball before last season and finished 15th to stay in the tier.
🇫🇷 New arrival from USA to Paris: after Tyrone Wallace, it's time for Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_), who comes from a 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game season with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League. Fun fact: he won the gold medal at the 2019 Summer Universiade, in Italy. pic.twitter.com/ML87awTH3o— Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) July 29, 2022
Let’s get to it🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/K973PmFHTs— Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) July 29, 2022