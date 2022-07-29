Former Clemson basketball star signs with European team

Aamir Simms headed to Paris Basketball now.
Former Clemson basketball star Aamir Simms signs with Paris Basketball
by - 2022 Jul 29, Fri 11:39

Former Clemson basketball star Aamir Simms was announced as signing with a French first division team on Friday.

Simms was announced as joining Paris Basketball of LNB Pro A.

Simms averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the G-League last season with a New York Knicks affiliate.

He averaged 13 points and up over the last two seasons with Clemson through the 2020-21 campaign, leading the team in points (13.4), rebounds (6.4), assists (2.7), FG% (.532), blocks (0.7), and FT% (.825) as a senior.

Paris Basketball was promoted to the top division of French basketball before last season and finished 15th to stay in the tier.

