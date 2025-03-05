ESPN's Jay Bilas says Clemson is dangerous, could take down Duke for ACC crown

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas admits that he's undervalued Clemson men's basketball, and he says Brad Brownell's squad could be one to watch next week in Charlotte and beyond. The Tigers are having a historic season and look to notch a 17th ACC victory Wednesday night at Boston College (7 p.m./ESPNU). With some help, Clemson could still finish as a top seed for next week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte. The groundbreaking campaign has built on an Elite 8 run last year and has included wins over sport blue bloods such as Duke, Kentucky and UNC. "I think Clemson is undervalued and underrated. Undervalued by me frankly," Bilas said in a social media clip Tuesday. "They’ve got Chase Hunter in the backcourt, who’s having a great year, Jaeden Zackery transferred in from Boston College, still they have Ian Schieffelin, who is one of the best offensive rebounders and rebounders in the country period. "Clemson went to the Elite Eight last year, one game away from the Final Four. They're the one team that I think could take Duke — and they've already done it. They did it at home. But that's a possibility. I think they’re going to be a dangerous team." Currently, the Tigers are slotted for a 3-seed in the ACC Tournament if they, Duke and Louisville all win out, which wouldn't bring a potential rematch with Duke until next Saturday's ACC final. Clemson men's basketball has never won an ACC Tournament title. Who are some under the radar teams to follow as we get into conference tournaments? pic.twitter.com/lWxiQQZWiz — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 4, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!