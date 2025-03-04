Clemson-BC game projections, broadcast information, notes

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 11 Clemson men’s basketball (24-5, 16-2 ACC) aims at a strong regular-season finish starting with a trip to Boston College (12-17, 4-14). Clemson-Boston College scoop Date: Wednesday, March 5

Tip-off: 7:01 p.m.

TV Network: ESPNU

Broadcasters: Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -13.5

Series streak: Boston College, 1

Brad Brownell vs. BC with Clemson: 13-6

Overall series: Clemson 21-10 (BC 7-6 in Chestnut Hill) Clemson is picked to win with ESPN's projection calling for a 14.3-point victory with a 90.8% win probability. The programs meet for the first time since the Eagles, powered by now Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery, upset the Tigers in the ACC Tournament last year, 76-55. The Eagles are coming off of getting swept on a Bay Area road swing by Stanford (78-60) and Cal (82-71). With the season winding down, Clemson looks to keep up in the ACC standings with Duke (17-1 in league play) and Louisville (16-2), seeking the program’s second first-place regular season finish in the league (1990 the other). With Duke’s win Monday night, Clemson's route to the ACC Tournament top seed is winning out, Duke losing to UNC Saturday and Louisville losing at least one game (Cal or Stanford at home this week). Clemson/Boston College profile KenPom rating: Clemson 17 (Off. eff. rank - 17; Def. - 24)/BC 182 (Off. - 216; Def. - 159)

BPI: Clemson 13/BC 160

NET ranking: Clemson 21 (Quad 1 win for BC)/BC 200 (Quad 3 win for Clemson) More notes (via Clemson) *Clemson extended a school record and earned its 16th ACC game against Virginia (71-58). The win also served as the Tigers' 17th double-digit comeback on the road in ACC play in school history – the fourth time Clemson has done it at Virginia. *The Tigers extended a record to seven consecutive road wins in ACC play with that win. First winning record (8-1) since 5-2 mark in 1986-87. Tigers could tie a program record with its seventh consecutive ACC win (1966-67; 2022-23). Clemson has won eight ACC road games overall this season

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!