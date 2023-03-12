Clemson's NIT bracket revealed

The Clemson men’s basketball team learned its initial National Invitational Tournament matchup and bracket in a late Sunday announcement.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers will host Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference (21-11, regular season champs) in the first round as a 1-seed on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+). The winner faces the winner of 4-seed UAB and 5-seed Southern Miss.

Clemson was regarded by the NCAA selection committee as the fourth team of the last four out along with Oklahoma State, Rutgers and North Carolina. North Carolina announced it was declining an NIT bid earlier on Sunday.

That status as an NIT top seed ensures that Clemson could host all the way until the NIT semifinals, which are being held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The other teams in the Clemson region are 3-seed Vanderbilt facing Yale and 2-seed Michigan facing Toledo.

Clemson finished 23-10 after splitting games with sixth-seeded NC State (80-54) and second-seeded Virginia (76-56).

The Tigers finished as high as third in the ACC for the first time since the 2007-08 season and won the most conference games within a single season in school history (14).

In its last NIT appearance, Clemson advanced to the second round and fell to Wichita State in 2019. Clemson has advanced as far as the NIT semifinals under Brownell (2014).

General admission tickets are $15 and Clemson students get in for free with a valid ID. All tickets are on sale now at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

