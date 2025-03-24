Clemson forward enters transfer portal

sports_basketball
Clemson forward Asa Thomas enters transfer portal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Redshirt freshman forward Asa Thomas has entered the transfer portal.

Thomas redshirted after shoulder surgery the previous season and saw only 27 minutes of action this past run, scoring four field goals in 10 attempts.

He came in rated as high as a 4-star prospect.

Thomas Clemson bio

Before Clemson:

Thomas is a 6-7, 185-pound guard from Lake Forest, Ill. and is rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Thomas led the Illinois Wolves (AAU) in scoring this past summer on the UAA circuit averaging 15.1 points per game, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three. He was recognized by Synergy Sports as being the most offensively efficient player on the UAA 17U circuit this past summer. Thomas averaged a circuit-best 1.07 points per possession.

1,746 Career Points (2nd All-Time at Lake Forest HS)

295 Career 3PT FG Made – School Record

98 3PT FG Made Season – School Record

80 Career Wins – 2nd All-Time

2X Illinois First Team All-State

2X North Suburban Conf. Player of the Year

Thomas is ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2023 class from the state of Illinois.

Thomas chose Clemson over Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Marquette and DePaul.

Awards and Accolades

IBCA First Team All-State

Chicago Sun Times First Team All-State

North Suburban Conference Player of the Year

Chicago Sun Times First Team All-Area

Under Armour Association – No. 1 in Scoring Efficiency

