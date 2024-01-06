Brownell updates injury status of two Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell updated the injury status of two Tigers who didn't play in last month's games nor the two in 2024 so far. Brownell was asked about the status of Alex Hemenway and Jack Clark, who were both ruled out pregame of the 10-point loss to No. 8 UNC at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday. "Jack tried to practice a couple times this week. Did a few things. We hope he's getting closer. Just trainer said he still can't go yet," Brownell said. "Alex still hasn't practiced. I'm hopeful -- I don't know if it's this week or next week, that we can start to get him out there. Yeah, we miss a couple of those older guys at times. It'd be nice to have a little more experience and depth, but we got to go with what we've got." Hemenway came into the season with a plantar fasciitis injury and his injury is classified as "lower leg" by Clemson, having missed each game since Nov. 24 versus Alcorn State (10 minutes/3 points there). Clark's injury is classified as leg/hip soreness and he also didn't enter the 2023-24 season fully healthy. He last saw action in the win at Alabama on Nov. 28, where he played 12 minutes but only got on the statsheet with a missed shot and a foul. Clark started 17 games for NC State last year, averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds. He started three games for Clemson this year. Hemenway averaged a career-best 6.9 points last year, including double-figure scoring in five of the first 10 games he played in (high of 18).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now