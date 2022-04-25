Clemson hosts PC, No. 22 Wofford in midweek contests
Clemson has a couple opportunities to build on its tournament chances this week. (Clemson athletics photo)
The Tigers host Presbyterian on Tuesday night and No. 22 Wofford on Wednesday afternoon.

GAMES SETUP

• Who – Presbyterian (18-20) & Wofford (30-10) vs. Clemson (26-14)

• Best Ranking – PRE – NR; WOF – No. 22 Baseball America; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush (Tuesday), Ron Smith (Tuesday), Tim Bourret (Wednesday), Pete Yanity (Wednesday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 65-23 (1906-2020)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 40-10 (1907-2020)

SERIES HISTORY (WOFFORD)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 81-24-1 (1898-2018)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 44-8 (1900-2018)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – RHP Colbey Klepper (PRE - 0-5, 7.25 ERA) vs. RHP Ricky Williams (CU - 1-0, 0.87)

• Wednesday – TBA (WOF) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 18-8 home record, won two of three home games against No. 9 Florida State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .273 with a .458 slugging percentage, .382 on-base percentage and 21 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.21 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 2.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, who has an 8-10 road record and is averaging 6.1 runs per game, is led by 18th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose swept Winthrop in three road games last weekend. They are hitting .278 and have a 6.59 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• Eric Toth is hitting .355 with 15 steals and a team-high four saves, Jack Gorman is batting .326 and Dalton Reeves has five homers.

WOFFORD OVERVIEW

• Wofford, who has a 10-4 road record and is averaging 7.9 runs per game, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Todd Interdonato.

• The Terriers won two of three games at Mercer last weekend. They are hitting .300 and have a 4.41 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Brennen Dorighi is hitting .362 with five homers and 37 RBIs, Jack Renwick has 25 of Wofford’s 117 steals and Dalton Rhadans has nine saves.

QUICK HITS

• Among the first eight innings, Clemson has scored its most runs in the eighth inning (51) and allowed the fewest runs in the eighth (15).

• Clemson is 20-2 when totaling at least as many hits as its opponent and 6-12 when getting outhit.

• Clemson has hit 16 home runs in the last six games.

LINDLEY A STOPPER OUT OF BULLPEN

• Junior righthander Jackson Lindley has emerged as one of the team’s most reliable relievers in 2022 after he struggled in 2021.

• He is 6-0 with one save, a 3.04 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 25 strikeouts against eight walks in 26.2 innings pitched in 2022.

• He leads the team in appearances (22), all out of the bullpen.

• He is 2-0 with a save, 1.80 ERA, .244 opponents’ batting average and nine strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched in ACC regular-season games.

• He has only allowed three earned runs in 25.0 innings pitched after the third inning, good for a 1.08 ERA, in 2022.

• In his career, he is 9-0 with a save, 4.50 ERA and 50 strikeouts against 21 walks in 68.0 innings pitched over 40 outings (eight starts).

