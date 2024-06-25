Clemson portal entry Nathan Hall commits to Gamecocks

TigerNet Staff by

Another former Clemson player is heading to the rival Gamecocks. Former Lexington High School prospect and outfielder Nathan Hall announced a commitment to South Carolina late Monday. Hall entered the transfer portal after seeing action in only 12 games with 22 at-bats last season, hitting .227 with three RBIs. He joins the crew of former commitments to Monte Lee’s previous Clemson regime to cross rivalry lines, along with outfielder Dylan Brewer, catcher Jonathan French and pitcher Ricky Williams. Clemson bio 2023: All-ACC Academic selection … Academic Honor Roll member … hit .243 with 10 runs, three doubles, a homer, 12 RBIs, a .324 slugging percentage, .321 on-base percentage, eight walks, a hit-by-pitch and three steals in 39 games (16 starts, including 11 in right field, four in left field and one in center field) … led the team in games off the bench (23) … went 2-for-4 with two RBIs against UCF on Feb. 25 … went 2-for-5 with his first career homer, three RBIs and a steal in the first game of a doubleheader against Georgia State on March 11 … went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, a run and steal in the second game of a doubleheader against Duke on March 18 … went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a walk against College of Charleston at Columbia, S.C. on March 28 … No. 463 freshman in the nation in the preseason by Perfect Game … No. 92 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game … played for Martha’s Vineyard in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in the summer, when he hit .282 with seven doubles, four triples, three homers, 18 RBIs, 20 runs and nine steals in 30 games; New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game selection. Before Clemson: No. 100 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 11 player and No. 3 outfielder in South Carolina by Perfect Game … AAAAA state player-of-the-year as a junior … lettered three times in baseball at Lexington High School, where he was coached by Brian Hucks. Personal: His father ran track and was a pole vaulter at Penn … majoring in communication … born Nathan Jozef Hall on Sept. 17, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pa. New opportunity🐔 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ci5KYuH6mA — Nathan Hall (@nathanhall_22) June 25, 2024

