CLEMSON BASEBALL

Nathan Hall is switching sides in the rivalry to the Gamecocks.
Clemson portal entry Nathan Hall commits to Gamecocks
by - 2024 Jun 25 09:25

Another former Clemson player is heading to the rival Gamecocks.

Former Lexington High School prospect and outfielder Nathan Hall announced a commitment to South Carolina late Monday.

Hall entered the transfer portal after seeing action in only 12 games with 22 at-bats last season, hitting .227 with three RBIs.

He joins the crew of former commitments to Monte Lee’s previous Clemson regime to cross rivalry lines, along with outfielder Dylan Brewer, catcher Jonathan French and pitcher Ricky Williams.

Clemson bio

2023: All-ACC Academic selection … Academic Honor Roll member … hit .243 with 10 runs, three doubles, a homer, 12 RBIs, a .324 slugging percentage, .321 on-base percentage, eight walks, a hit-by-pitch and three steals in 39 games (16 starts, including 11 in right field, four in left field and one in center field) … led the team in games off the bench (23) … went 2-for-4 with two RBIs against UCF on Feb. 25 … went 2-for-5 with his first career homer, three RBIs and a steal in the first game of a doubleheader against Georgia State on March 11 … went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, a run and steal in the second game of a doubleheader against Duke on March 18 … went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a walk against College of Charleston at Columbia, S.C. on March 28 … No. 463 freshman in the nation in the preseason by Perfect Game … No. 92 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game … played for Martha’s Vineyard in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in the summer, when he hit .282 with seven doubles, four triples, three homers, 18 RBIs, 20 runs and nine steals in 30 games; New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game selection.

Before Clemson: No. 100 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 11 player and No. 3 outfielder in South Carolina by Perfect Game … AAAAA state player-of-the-year as a junior … lettered three times in baseball at Lexington High School, where he was coached by Brian Hucks.

Personal: His father ran track and was a pole vaulter at Penn … majoring in communication … born Nathan Jozef Hall on Sept. 17, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 44) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 TigerNet News®
spacer Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer That's not nice***
 cutigerbob®
spacer He was being nice. Just giving him a little advice. No one wants to be hit
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: Especially If It Has An 8 Inch Barb On It***
 Xander5000
spacer I know it isn't.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: That's not nice***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 Tiger99and00
spacer Re: Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 saddis56®
spacer Re: Don't let the screen door hit you on the way out, coot!***
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 mpercy®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Tigerdug23®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 BaseballCharlie®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Teletiger73
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 BaseballCharlie®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Jayjay22
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Pig®
spacer Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!
 Judge Keller®
spacer What your girlfriend said ...
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Those days are gone
 andylayne®
spacer As Obed would say, YULE ALWAYS BEE A TIGER NATHAN***
 CTiger423®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 The Mole®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 surroundedtiger
spacer This is exactly why Clemson athletics and even college sports in total
 andylayne®
spacer good luck Nathan .. go get your castle***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 CU1976
spacer He just went from a nobody to a POS real quick***
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Connelly
spacer These kids dont understand rivalries anymore
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: Whats He Doing .... Running A Suicidal Social Experiment????***
 Xander5000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 TwoNats
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 tigerband1®
spacer Tragic.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 jsebe10®
spacer Just business
 hungrytowin
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 Crzyhrs®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson portal entry commits to Gamecocks
 LCTiger97
Read all 44 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
