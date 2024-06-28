Big rising California prospect commits to Clemson

|
Big rising California prospect Dylan Harrison commits to Clemson
Six-foot-5 2025 Fontana, California right-handed pitcher/first baseman Dylan Harrison announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.
"I officially announce that I am committed to @ClemsonBaseball to continue my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank Coach Bakich, my family and friends for believing in me!" Harrison said on Friday. Harrison garnered first-team All CIF Division 3 honors with an 8-0 record, 1.86 ERA and 74 strikeouts pitching and a .409 average, 20 RBIs, five doubles and two triples hitting. He was a Co-MVP for the Sunkist League as a pitcher. Harrison was also named the Inland boys athlete of the week by The Press-Enterprise earlier this season. He announced a decommitment from Hawaii earlier this week. Double header sweep now on the the Quarterfinals of the @USABChamps_AZ 💣 2R HR in a big 10-0 win for CBA Marucci @CBABaseballUSA Day 4 at the #WWBA in Atlanta. @PG_Scouting @California_PG pic.twitter.com/DQGG0uKlSZ A high speed look at the FB-CB from '25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA)... #WWBA @California_PG https://t.co/WHsHqNZytc pic.twitter.com/NE0Zk2vl9g ‘25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA) missing bats w/ FB to all quads, working 89-92 T93 & holding. Tall phys 6’5”/205, spinning 11-5 hook at 77-78. Flashed a straight CH in mid-80s. #GoBows commit #WWBA @California_PG pic.twitter.com/Na3YUhkBp3 Honored to be selected, representing @SummitBaseball as a 1st Team All CIF recipient! 💯 https://t.co/Op5vl6cL1R
WP 4.1 INN 3H 0R 7K
FB 89-92
SL 77-80
CV 74-77@CBABaseballUSA @Kzune24UH @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/GTVS8kf3Oa
Double header sweep now on the the Quarterfinals of the @USABChamps_AZ
💣 2R HR in a big 10-0 win for CBA Marucci @CBABaseballUSA Day 4 at the #WWBA in Atlanta. @PG_Scouting @California_PG pic.twitter.com/DQGG0uKlSZ— Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 25, 2024
A high speed look at the FB-CB from '25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA)... #WWBA @California_PG https://t.co/WHsHqNZytc pic.twitter.com/NE0Zk2vl9g— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 25, 2024
‘25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA) missing bats w/ FB to all quads, working 89-92 T93 & holding. Tall phys 6’5”/205, spinning 11-5 hook at 77-78. Flashed a straight CH in mid-80s. #GoBows commit #WWBA @California_PG pic.twitter.com/Na3YUhkBp3— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 24, 2024
Honored to be selected, representing @SummitBaseball as a 1st Team All CIF recipient! 💯 https://t.co/Op5vl6cL1R— Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 8, 2024
