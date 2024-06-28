Big rising California prospect commits to Clemson

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Big rising California prospect Dylan Harrison commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Jun 28 17:42

Six-foot-5 2025 Fontana, California right-handed pitcher/first baseman Dylan Harrison announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"I officially announce that I am committed to @ClemsonBaseball to continue my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank Coach Bakich, my family and friends for believing in me!" Harrison said on Friday.

Harrison garnered first-team All CIF Division 3 honors with an 8-0 record, 1.86 ERA and 74 strikeouts pitching and a .409 average, 20 RBIs, five doubles and two triples hitting. He was a Co-MVP for the Sunkist League as a pitcher.

Harrison was also named the Inland boys athlete of the week by The Press-Enterprise earlier this season.

He announced a decommitment from Hawaii earlier this week.

