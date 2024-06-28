Big rising California prospect commits to Clemson

"I officially announce that I am committed to @ClemsonBaseball to continue my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank Coach Bakich, my family and friends for believing in me!" Harrison said on Friday.

Harrison garnered first-team All CIF Division 3 honors with an 8-0 record, 1.86 ERA and 74 strikeouts pitching and a .409 average, 20 RBIs, five doubles and two triples hitting. He was a Co-MVP for the Sunkist League as a pitcher.

Harrison was also named the Inland boys athlete of the week by The Press-Enterprise earlier this season.

He announced a decommitment from Hawaii earlier this week.

CV 74-77@CBABaseballUSA @Kzune24UH @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/GTVS8kf3Oa — Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 16, 2024

‘25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA) missing bats w/ FB to all quads, working 89-92 T93 & holding. Tall phys 6’5”/205, spinning 11-5 hook at 77-78. Flashed a straight CH in mid-80s. #GoBows commit #WWBA @California_PG pic.twitter.com/Na3YUhkBp3 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 24, 2024