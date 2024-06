Big rising California prospect commits to Clemson

"I officially announce that I am committed to @ClemsonBaseball to continue my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank Coach Bakich, my family and friends for believing in me!" Harrison said on Friday.

Harrison garnered first-team All CIF Division 3 honors with an 8-0 record, 1.86 ERA and 74 strikeouts pitching and a .409 average, 20 RBIs, five doubles and two triples hitting. He was a Co-MVP for the Sunkist League as a pitcher.

Harrison was also named the Inland boys athlete of the week by The Press-Enterprise earlier this season.

He announced a decommitment from Hawaii earlier this week.

Double header sweep now on the the Quarterfinals of the @USABChamps_AZ

WP 4.1 INN 3H 0R 7K

FB 89-92

SL 77-80

CV 74-77@CBABaseballUSA @Kzune24UH @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/GTVS8kf3Oa ÔÇö Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 16, 2024

­čĺú 2R HR in a big 10-0 win for CBA Marucci @CBABaseballUSA Day 4 at the #WWBA in Atlanta. @PG_Scouting @California_PG pic.twitter.com/DQGG0uKlSZ ÔÇö Dylan Harrison (@DylanH2025) June 25, 2024

A high speed look at the FB-CB from '25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA)... #WWBA @California_PG https://t.co/WHsHqNZytc pic.twitter.com/NE0Zk2vl9g ÔÇö Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 25, 2024

ÔÇś25 RHP Dylan Harrison (CA) missing bats w/ FB to all quads, working 89-92 T93 & holding. Tall phys 6ÔÇÖ5ÔÇŁ/205, spinning 11-5 hook at 77-78. Flashed a straight CH in mid-80s. #GoBows commit #WWBA @California_PG pic.twitter.com/Na3YUhkBp3 ÔÇö Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 24, 2024