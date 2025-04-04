|
Former Clemson player RJ Godfrey returning via transfer portal
A familiar face is back in the building.
After a one-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs, RJ Godfrey is transferring back to Clemson. This makes it Brad Brownell's third addition through the transfer portal this week, assembling a trio of players on the frontcourt. Godfrey averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 53.2 percent shooting for the Bulldogs, helping lead them to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He joins a mostly new-look Tiger frontcourt with fellow portal additions Nick Davidson (Nevada) and Carter Welling (Utah Valley). Godfrey is a 4-star addition according to 247Sports as the No. 145 player in the portal. BREAKING: Georgia transfer SF RJ Godfrey has signed with Clemson, @PeteNakos_ reports🐅https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/rVA8IKXhA1
