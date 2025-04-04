sports_basketball
RJ Godfrey is a third frontcourt portal addition in two days for Clemson.
RJ Godfrey is a third frontcourt portal addition in two days for Clemson.

Former Clemson player RJ Godfrey returning via transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

A familiar face is back in the building.

After a one-year stint with the Georgia Bulldogs, RJ Godfrey is transferring back to Clemson.

This makes it Brad Brownell's third addition through the transfer portal this week, assembling a trio of players on the frontcourt.

Godfrey averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 53.2 percent shooting for the Bulldogs, helping lead them to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

He joins a mostly new-look Tiger frontcourt with fellow portal additions Nick Davidson (Nevada) and Carter Welling (Utah Valley).

Godfrey is a 4-star addition according to 247Sports as the No. 145 player in the portal.

