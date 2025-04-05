Orange Crush Podcast: Examining Clemson's spring game standouts

On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann deliver their thoughts on Saturday’s spring game.

They break down Tristan Smith’s performance and the journey he’s taken to get to this point.

Does Clemson’s running back room have a third option that can start?

What did Saturday prove about the depth at the offensive line?

Should Clemson hunt for a punter in the portal?

All of these questions answered and more on this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

