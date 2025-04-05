sports_football
Khalil Barnes picked off Cade Klubnik.
Orange Crush Podcast: Examining Clemson's spring game standouts
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 42 minutes ago

Clemson’s spring game was a quick 90 minutes under the sun, and there’s plenty to break down.

On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann deliver their thoughts on Saturday’s spring game.

They break down Tristan Smith’s performance and the journey he’s taken to get to this point.

Does Clemson’s running back room have a third option that can start?

What did Saturday prove about the depth at the offensive line?

Should Clemson hunt for a punter in the portal?

All of these questions answered and more on this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship.

