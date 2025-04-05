|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson's spring game
Clemson's spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature some new and returning aspects.
Instead of the split-squad setup of previous years, it will be the Orange team offense versus the White team defense. Within that battle, there will be an additional new scoring system beyond what's typical to football (TD + PAT = 7 points; field goal = 3, safety = 2, etc.). The defense will get points for missed field goals (3 points), fourth-down stops (3), takeaways (3), 2-point conversion stops (2), three-and-outs (1) and missed PATs (1) also. There will also be some drills before the game (starting at approx. 12:15 p.m.) that take Tiger fans into a more spring practice session feel. Gameday info (via Clemson) April 5, 2025 | Kickoff at 1 p.m. Back in The Valley tomorrow! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/zUU4ugSqe5 We'll bring you updates and join in on the action below:
Admission: Free
Watch: No broadcast provided
Listen: Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App
Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.
ADA Parking: C-7 & C-9
Tiger Walk: 11:30 a.m.
Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.
Metal detector screening is in effect, as is the Clear Bag Policy.
Gameday info (via Clemson)
April 5, 2025 | Kickoff at 1 p.m.
Back in The Valley tomorrow! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/zUU4ugSqe5— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2025
We'll bring you updates and join in on the action below:
First quarter
Defense – stop on fourth down for 3 points. 3-0 defense.
Defense – interception of Cade Klubnik by Khalil Barnes for 3 points. 6-0 defense.
Offense – short field goal by Nolan Hauser. 6-3 defense.
Second quarter
Offense - Peyton Streko on a nice drive led by Chris Denson, rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Offense 10-6
Offense – Nolan Hauser 37-yard field goal. Offense 13-6
Someone's excited about the young tackle.
