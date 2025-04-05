sports_football
Live from Death Valley: Clemson's spring game
DeMonte Capehart returns to lead the White team defense. (File photo)

Live from Death Valley: Clemson's spring game
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer

Clemson's spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature some new and returning aspects.

Instead of the split-squad setup of previous years, it will be the Orange team offense versus the White team defense.

Within that battle, there will be an additional new scoring system beyond what's typical to football (TD + PAT = 7 points; field goal = 3, safety = 2, etc.). The defense will get points for missed field goals (3 points), fourth-down stops (3), takeaways (3), 2-point conversion stops (2), three-and-outs (1) and missed PATs (1) also.

There will also be some drills before the game (starting at approx. 12:15 p.m.) that take Tiger fans into a more spring practice session feel.

Gameday info (via Clemson)

April 5, 2025 | Kickoff at 1 p.m.
Admission: Free
Watch: No broadcast provided
Listen: Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App
Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.
ADA Parking: C-7 & C-9
Tiger Walk: 11:30 a.m.
Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.
Metal detector screening is in effect, as is the Clear Bag Policy.

We'll bring you updates and join in on the action below:

Denvertigrz
14:40
Well that was fast… I feel taken advantage of lol
STAFF
14:32
Final: Orange 33 (offense), 15 White (defense). Check out TigerNet.com for all your postgame reaction as the Clemson spring football season wraps up.
STAFF
14:16
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908584375794684314
STAFF
14:15
72-yard TD catch for Smith now from Pearman. Smith fought through two defenders and dashed to the end zone. Swinney just joked with Smith to just hand the ball to the ref post-TD. 30-12 offense. 6:51 to go.
STAFF
14:11
30-yard TD run for Eziomume up the middle might put this one out of reach for the defense now. 23-12 offense, 9:06 4th.
STAFF
14:08
Vizzina gets a chance to run with a good corps of the first-team offense. He hits Josh Sapp over the middle on third-and-long to avoid points for the defense.
STAFF
14:03
Tyler Venables starts off the 4th quarter with the end zone pick to cut the deficit to 16-12.
STAFF
14:03
After three quarters, the Clemson offense is up 16-9 and at the defense's 20.
STAFF
14:01
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908580606768013420
STAFF
14:00
Tristan Smith with the acrobatic toe-tap catch on the sidelines on the Pearman fade to get the offense into defensive territory.
STAFF
13:58
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908579627565523011
STAFF
13:51
Ethan Anderson in now at QB. Klubnik was 11/17 for 118 yards with a pick today.
STAFF
13:48
Trent Pearman is getting his first action now as we start the second half. He starred in last year's spring game.
STAFF
13:45
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908576699094024442
STAFF
13:44
Hauser on for the 49-yard and it's good at the halftime buzzer. 16-7 offense.
STAFF
13:43
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908575957625041088
STAFF
13:41
https://x.com/ClemsonFB/status/1908575336905703658
STAFF
13:39
Two-minute drill time for Vizzina and they can't get anything going. Not much on the Jack Smith punt afterward.
STAFF
13:37
https://twitter.com/TheColeBryson/status/1908570992311513396
STAFF
13:36
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908571842043924553
STAFF
13:35
Scoring so far

First quarter

Defense – stop on fourth down for 3 points. 3-0 defense.
Defense – interception of Cade Klubnik by Khalil Barnes for 3 points. 6-0 defense.
Offense – short field goal by Nolan Hauser. 6-3 defense.

Second quarter

Offense - Peyton Streko on a nice drive led by Chris Denson, rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Offense 10-6
Offense – Nolan Hauser 37-yard field goal. Offense 13-6
STAFF
13:34
37-yard Hauser FG extends the offense lead to 13-6, 2:11 2nd.
STAFF
13:32
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1908571842043924553
STAFF
13:31
Very nice downfield connection from Klubnik to Antonio Williams to set the Tigers up in the red zone. All the starting WRs are in green for touch contact "tackle."
STAFF
13:28
Jeremiah Alexander gets a shout-out from Dabo on the loudspeaker for a tackle of Adams Jr.
STAFF
13:27
After some extended Vizzina and Denson action, Klubnik is back out there. Nice first-down throw to Wesco for some yardage. Good scramble after that.
STAFF
13:25
Peyton Streko with the strong goal-to-go run for the TD to put the offense on top, 10-6, 8:48 2nd.
STAFF
13:19
Very nice freshman connection with Denson to Davidson on the wheel to get into the defensive territory.
STAFF
13:18
Chris Denson in at QB, along with Davidson at RB. Denson with a nice scramble up the middle.
STAFF
13:16
Defense swarming in the goal-to-go situation with plays from Ronan Hanafin, Vic Burley and Markus Dixon in the backfield. Nolan Hauser's FG is good to get the offense on the board, down 6-3, :54 1st.
STAFF
13:14
Vizzina with a couple red-zone scrambles to set the offense up at the White 7. Eziomume run to the goal-line after that. Trainers out for Hevin Brown-Shuler who walks gingerly to the sidelines.
STAFF
13:14
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1908566673030062148
STAFF
13:11
David Eziomume has impressed so far. He hits the hole hard and doesn't go down at first contact.
STAFF
13:08
Nice sidelines grab from Cole Turner on a Vizzina throw.
STAFF
13:05
Khalil Barnes picks off Klubnik to make it 6-0 defense in the first quarter.
STAFF
13:03
Gideon Davidson enters the game after an Eziomume third-down catch and conversion. He's in a split backfield with Keith Adams Jr. and Adams Jr. gets a 7-yard pickup. Davidson is smothered in the backfield on his first touch.
STAFF
13:01
Christopher Vizzina leads a second-team group out there for series two. David Eziomume at RB.
STAFF
13:00
Defense gets the fourth down stop on the first drive.
STAFF
12:58
Adam Randall out with the first team at RB. Brayden Jacobs in at LT and Ronan O'Connell at LG.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
STAFF
12:56
Nolan Hauser on the kickoff, and he botches it and it flies about 20 yards and starts bouncing. Swinney, on the mic, says, "That's alright!! You made that one in Charlotte!!!"
STAFF
12:55
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1908563579726426407
STAFF
12:54
Clemson holds a coin toss in this offense v. defense event in the spring game. The offense will play offense and go to the WestZone.
STAFF
12:51
https://www.instagram.com/p/DIEnuLluVsh/
STAFF
12:47
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1908560942746530217
STAFF
12:37
Got a text from someone in attendance about Brayden Jacobs: "Brayden Jacobs is a man...my gosh."

Someone's excited about the young tackle.
STAFF
12:36
Swinney tries to get the crowd pumped as he takes the team off the field. Crowd is smaller than in the past, as of right now, but a lot of people are stuck at the surplus sale.
STAFF
12:34
Denson, the freshman, throws to Chase Byrd on a quick slant route and Byrd just drops it
STAFF
12:31
Klubnik just hit Moore on a nice sideline route. Pretty over the shoulder catch.
STAFF
12:30
The individual blocking drills are fun to watch. Brayden Jacobs is gonna be fun to watch
STAFF
12:29
Christopher Vizzina had a nice connection to Tristan Smith as we get 7v7's before the spring game truly starts.
POST A COMMENT!
