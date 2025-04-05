Live from Death Valley: Clemson's spring game

Instead of the split-squad setup of previous years, it will be the Orange team offense versus the White team defense.

Within that battle, there will be an additional new scoring system beyond what's typical to football (TD + PAT = 7 points; field goal = 3, safety = 2, etc.). The defense will get points for missed field goals (3 points), fourth-down stops (3), takeaways (3), 2-point conversion stops (2), three-and-outs (1) and missed PATs (1) also.

There will also be some drills before the game (starting at approx. 12:15 p.m.) that take Tiger fans into a more spring practice session feel.

Gameday info (via Clemson)

April 5, 2025 | Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Watch: No broadcast provided

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers App

Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.

ADA Parking: C-7 & C-9

Tiger Walk: 11:30 a.m.

Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Metal detector screening is in effect, as is the Clear Bag Policy.

Back in The Valley tomorrow! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/zUU4ugSqe5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 4, 2025

We'll bring you updates and join in on the action below: