No. 4 Tigers clinch series in run-rule fashion at Cal
BERKELEY, CALIF. – No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second inning en route to a 13-3 victory over California at Stu Gordon Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 29-5 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. The Golden Bears dropped to 16-14 overall and 6-8 in ACC play. The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Tigers hit three homers in the first inning to take a 6-0 lead. Collin Priest hit a grand slam, his sixth long ball of the year. Jacob Jarrell and Josh Paino added solo homers, the fifth and sixth of the year, respectively, in the frame. Clemson scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to build a 13-0 lead. Cam Cannarella and Priest hit run-scoring doubles. After Paino hit a run-scoring single with two outs, Andrew Ciufo belted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year. Dominic Smaldino laced a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning to put the Golden Bears on the scoreboard, then the Golden Bears added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (4-2) earned the win by pitching 6.0 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and one walk with one strikeout. California starter Gavin Eddy (2-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in 1.0 innings pitched. The series concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.
The series concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.
