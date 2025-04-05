No. 15 Clemson powers past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Lindsey Marshall and Kayla MacLeod combined for 10 goals as the No. 15 Clemson Tigers (11-4, 5-2 ACC) took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-7, 2-5 ACC), 18-6. Clemson earned its fifth ACC win of the season Saturday, the most ACC games the Tigers have ever won. KEY PERFORMANCES Marshall: six goals MacLeod: four goals Natalie Shurtleff: two goals, three assists Bridget Babcock: one goal, four ground balls, two caused turnovers NOTABLES With her third goal today, Marshall recorded 46 on the season, the most in a single-season in her career and ended the day with 49 goals. Marshall has scored five or more goals in four games this season, and her six goals tie a season and career-high. MacLeod became the fifth player to record 40 goals in a season in Clemson history and became the first player to surpass 70 goals in their career in a Clemson uniform. She also became the sixth player to notch at least 40 points in a season for the Tigers. Shurtleff became the third player for the Tigers to hit 80 points in their career after a five-point effort against the Hokies. Additionally, she notched her 50th career goal and became the fifth Clemson player to do so. Shurtleff and MacLeod sit at 83 career points, two away from Hanna Hilcoff’s record of 85. Brooke Goldstein has 41 career points after today’s game and has tied Regan Byrne’s freshman record in points. Summer Agostino became the first player in Clemson history to record 40 ground balls in a single season. Emily Lamparter notched her 100th save of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED Shurtleff began the six-goal Clemson run less than a minute into the game. Byrne followed up quickly with an unassisted goal of her own. MacLeod then scored back-to-back goals, one assisted by Lexi Edmonds and the other unassisted. Shurtleff and Marshall followed up with consecutive unassisted goals less than a minute apart. MacLeod, off a R. Byrne assist, started another Clemson run early into the second. Goldstein had consecutive assists and helped continue the scoring blitz for the Tigers, with Marshall and Babcock cashing in. MacLeod finished the second quarter scoring for the Tigers as Clemson led 10-1. Off Goldstein’s third assist, R. Byrne started back up the scoring for the Tigers, 11-4. Katie Castiello quickly followed up with a goal from the eight-meter. Castiello grabbed another goal, unassisted and Marshall, off Shurtleff’s first assist, put the Tiger advantage up 14-5. The Clemson defense would force a scoreless fourth quarter as Paris Masaracchia went coast-to-coast for the defender’s first goal of the year. Marshall would then score three consecutive goals, one off a free-position shot and a pair of Shurtleff assists to finish the game 18-6. UP NEXT The Tigers will travel out west to take on the No. 10 Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, April 10th. Clemson will then close out the regular season on Thursday, April 17th against the Pitt Panthers at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex at 5 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ACCNX. Tigers win big on the road! 💪 pic.twitter.com/9MYujuQxHx — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 5, 2025