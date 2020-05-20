WATCH: Barrett Carter commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:57 AM
Barrett Carter Photo
Barrett Carter - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.87)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #11 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
24/7:
# 60 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 8 GA

Elite 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter verbally committed to Clemson in a ceremony on Tuesday night seen on FOX 5 Atlanta.

"I could visit Clemson a million times and I would have butterflies before every visit," Carter said during the telecast. "The coaching stability, how they produce talent, and how they graduate players... that all spoke volumes to me."

Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 7 outside linebacker by the 247Sports.

He posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).

