WATCH: Barrett Carter commits to Clemson

Elite 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter verbally committed to Clemson in a ceremony on Tuesday night seen on FOX 5 Atlanta. "I could visit Clemson a million times and I would have butterflies before every visit," Carter said during the telecast. "The coaching stability, how they produce talent, and how they graduate players... that all spoke volumes to me." Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 7 outside linebacker by the 247Sports.

He posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).

