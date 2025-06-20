Clemson picks up transfer from softball powerhouse

Clemson picks up catcher Corri Hicks from softball powerhouse

Clemson softball added yet another 4-star transfer, and this standout comes from a softball powerhouse. Rising sophomore Oklahoma catcher Corri Hicks committed to Clemson on Friday. "There’s definitely something in these hills!!" Hicks posted on social media for the announcement. Hicks hit three homers and made five starts as a freshman in 24 games. Hicks OU bio Career Highlights & Honors: Hit three home runs as a true freshman Launched a home run in the NCAA Regionals to finish an 8-0 run-rule win against Boston in the opening game of the 2025 Norman Regional 2025 (Freshman): Appeared in 24 games, making five starts ... hit .261 with three runs, six hits, three home runs and eight RBIs ... launched a postseason home run, finishing an 8-0 run-rule win against Boston in the opening game of the Norman Regional ... Made her OU debut as a pinch hitter at Fullerton Feb. 7... recorded her 1st career RBI in a 10-2 win at Tulsa March 12 ... hit her first career home run in a 13-2 win against UT Arlington April 1, driving in four ... homered once again against St. Thomas one game later April 3 ... made her first start in SEC play at Alabama April 14. FUN FACTS: Favorite food is Chick-Fil-A ... favorite professional sports team is the San Francisco Giants ... would love to play volleyball if not softball ... favorite movie is To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before ... biggest fear is heights ... dream vacation spot is the Swiss Alps ... favorite musical artist is Blink 182 ... dream job is to be a travel nurse ... wanted to be a veterinarian ... favorite book is The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls ... favorite TV shows to watch right now is Modern Family or Lioness. HIGH SCHOOL: A right-handed-hitting catcher and first baseman from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif. … Named the 2024 West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) Player of the Year … All-Bay Area West Coast Preps First Team … Three-time CalHiSports All-State honoree … Three-time All-WCAL selection … Two-time All-Central Coast Section honoree … Led Archbishop Mitty to a 2023 WCAL Co-Championship while slashing .302/.444/.587 for a 1.031 OPS with six home runs and 16 RBIs … Produced a 1.408 OPS as a sophomore on a .398/.468/.939 slash line with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. CLUB: Played her travel ball with the Orange County Batbusters and Sorcerer Gold … Led OC to a third-place finish at the 2024 Alliance Championships … Named a 2023 Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American after hitting .469 with 30 hits, six home runs and 18 RBIs last summer … Guided Sorcerer Gold to a top 15 finish at the 2022 Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals. PERSONAL: Daughter of Katherine and Julius Hicks … Has three siblings (Jamie, Rylie and Callie) … Sister, Jamie, plays softball at Fresno State … Father played basketball at Oregon and served as captain as a senior … Mother played softball at West Valley College … Enjoys outdoor activities, playing pickleball, comic book movies and serving others … Favorite food is Chick-Fil-A … Intended psychology major. Former Oklahoma C Corri Hicks is transferring to Clemson.



As a freshman in 2025, Hicks batted .261 in limited action, with 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, 5 walks, and a 1.045 OPS. pic.twitter.com/4kZ2drvmZW — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 20, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corri Hicks (@corri.hicks) Incredibly grateful to have been selected to the @PGFnetwork Futures All-American Game! Thanks to my family, teammates and coaches for helping me along the way!



Capped the day by hitting a HR in the CCS Semifinals!@OU_Softball @GassoPatty @jtgasso @Sorcerer18UGold @coachjro pic.twitter.com/QRdHCoD2bs — Corri Hicks (@Corri_Hicks2024) May 24, 2023 eeerbody 'hicks" 🗣️@Corri_Hicks2024 | 📺» ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HCPg4pAb9w — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 18, 2025 Corri Called Game 🚀@Corri_Hicks2024 | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/2gl6Iwaqb8 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 17, 2025 The first Sooner homer of April goes to @Corri_Hicks2024 💣 pic.twitter.com/EACmSPd2mZ — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 1, 2025

