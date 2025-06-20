National outlet identifies the key additions for Clemson's Playoff contention

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson returns more production than any team in college football, but some of the key additions could be those final pieces to put Dabo Swinney's Tigers over the top. A new feature to this offseason was using the transfer portal for key depth chart spots, where former Purdue defensive end Will Heldt is expected to plug in as a starter opposite projected All-American defender T.J. Parker. CBS Sports identified Heldt as a portal addition who could swing Clemson's CFP hopes. "Clemson finished last season ranked 59th in pressure rate, well below where you expect the Tigers to sit after finishing fourth, 22nd, 11th and 15th in that category across the last four seasons," CBS' Chris Hummer said. "Heldt helps address that shortcoming. He posted 10 TFLs and five sacks for Purdue last season and should form one of the best edge rusher duos in the country with T.J. Parker. Plus, Heldt's presence itself is a bit of a swing factor in the playoff race. He's the first significant transfer take of Dabo Swinney's career." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Elsewhere at CBS Sports, freshman running back Gideon Davidson was picked as the X-factor to CFP contention.

"The best-case scenario for Clemson is that Gideon Davidson steps in as a true freshman, establishes himself as a standout and never looks back as the featured ballcarrier," CBS Sports' Carter Bahns wrote. "That would solve what is probably the biggest question mark on an otherwise loaded, balanced and experienced roster. The running back room is such a sizable concern that the Tigers moved wide receiver Adam Randall to potentially serve as a top option. As strong as the passing game figures to be, Clemson has to keep defenses honest with at least a serviceable ground attack."

On3 posted Athlon's CFB preview magazine call, which has Clemson earning a No. 3 CFP seed and then playing the winner of 6-seed Georgia and 11-seed Miami in the Orange Bowl (Miami's home field).

"Athlon Sports does not expect the Tigers to taste defeat that often this fall, and that’s backed by their third-overall seeding in their playoff predictions. Just like Texas and Penn State, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will be under a microscope this season with anything short of a CFP berth being looked at as a disappointment," On3's Barkley Truax writes.

