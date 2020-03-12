Highly-rated WR has Clemson in final two
by - Correspondent - Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:28 PM
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 172   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#222 Overall, #47 WR, #35 FL
Rivals:
#176 Overall, #29 WR, #23 FL
24/7:
#100 Overall, #13 WR, #11 FL

A recent visitor has Clemson in his final two according to a social media post on Thursday.

Four-star Fort Lauderdale, Florida target Troy Stellato was in town for Clemson's most recent Junior Day and has the Tigers in a final two with Ohio State.

Stellato is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 13 receiver. He added a Clemson offer last October.

Which side you got? #Final2

??talks #ALLIN?? (not committed)

