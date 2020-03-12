|
Highly-rated WR has Clemson in final two
|Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:28 PM- -
|
Troy Stellato - Wide Receiver
(4.79)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 172 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Cardinal Gibbons HS) Class: 2021
#176 Overall, #29 WR, #23 FL
#100 Overall, #13 WR, #11 FL
Four-star Fort Lauderdale, Florida target Troy Stellato was in town for Clemson's most recent Junior Day and has the Tigers in a final two with Ohio State. Stellato is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 13 receiver. He added a Clemson offer last October. Had a great time at @ClemsonUniv Want to thank all the coaches for showing me a great time #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vBGGcsTmmi
Four-star Fort Lauderdale, Florida target Troy Stellato was in town for Clemson's most recent Junior Day and has the Tigers in a final two with Ohio State.
Stellato is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 13 receiver. He added a Clemson offer last October.
Had a great time at @ClemsonUniv Want to thank all the coaches for showing me a great time #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vBGGcsTmmi— Troy Stellato (@troystellato) March 8, 2020
