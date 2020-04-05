Four-star QB has Clemson in top-4 schools
by - Correspondent - Sunday, April 5, 2020 4:24 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Christian Veilleux Photo
Christian Veilleux - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.90)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 201   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#189 Overall, #10 QB, #10 MD
24/7:
#16 PRO, #15 MD
Four-star QB has Clemson in top-4 schools

Recent offer and 4-star QB Christian Veilleux included Clemson in his top-four schools on Sunday.

Veilleux announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday and told TigerNet this week that Clemson moved up to his top group immediately.

“Well, I was planning on being on campus again this Monday and unfortunately the circumstances didn’t allow that to happen,” he said. “So me and Coach Streeter had a great discussion about my current situation. He said that I was an excellent player and that I definitely deserved this offer from Clemson. It feels great and very rewarding to receive an offer from a school like Clemson. It really feels like a strong accomplishment!”

Veilleux's top group also included Penn State, Tennessee and Duke.

He is rated as high as the No. 10 pro-style QB for 2021. Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight picks and also rushed for five scores last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag
WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag
LOOK: Clemson adds Ohio State and Virginia tombstones to graveyard
LOOK: Clemson adds Ohio State and Virginia tombstones to graveyard
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #4 'Frank Howard wearing a wig'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #4 'Frank Howard wearing a wig'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 77 Recruits (61 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week