Four-star QB has Clemson in top-4 schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 201 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2021
#189 Overall, #10 QB, #10 MD
#16 PRO, #15 MD
Recent offer and 4-star QB
Christian Veilleux included Clemson in his top-four schools on Sunday.
Veilleux announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday and told TigerNet this week that Clemson moved up to his top group immediately. “Well, I was planning on being on campus again this Monday and unfortunately the circumstances didn’t allow that to happen,” he said. “So me and Coach Streeter had a great discussion about my current situation. He said that I was an excellent player and that I definitely deserved this offer from Clemson. It feels great and very rewarding to receive an offer from a school like Clemson. It really feels like a strong accomplishment!” Veilleux's top group also included Penn State, Tennessee and Duke.
He is rated as high as the No. 10 pro-style QB for 2021. Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight picks and also rushed for five scores last season.
