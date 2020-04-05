Four-star QB has Clemson in top-4 schools

Recent offer and 4-star QB Christian Veilleux included Clemson in his top-four schools on Sunday. Veilleux announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday and told TigerNet this week that Clemson moved up to his top group immediately. “Well, I was planning on being on campus again this Monday and unfortunately the circumstances didn’t allow that to happen,” he said. “So me and Coach Streeter had a great discussion about my current situation. He said that I was an excellent player and that I definitely deserved this offer from Clemson. It feels great and very rewarding to receive an offer from a school like Clemson. It really feels like a strong accomplishment!” Veilleux's top group also included Penn State, Tennessee and Duke.

He is rated as high as the No. 10 pro-style QB for 2021. Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight picks and also rushed for five scores last season.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email