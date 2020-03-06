Elite athlete has Clemson in top schools

One of the nation's top-rated athletes for 2021 has Clemson in his latest top schools list. Graceville, Florida's Xavian Sorey has the ACC's Tigers in a top-10 mix with Miami, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State Tennessee and LSU. Sorey announced a Clemson offer after a stop at the Tigers' camp last summer.

247Sports rates him as the No. 10 player overall and the No. 1 outside linebacker. ESPN and Rivals both rate him as an athlete currently as a 4-star.

