Elite athlete has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Friday, March 6, 2020 3:16 PM
Xavian Sorey Photo
Xavian Sorey - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 214   Hometown: Graceville, FL (Graceville HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#21 Overall, #2 ATH, #6 FL
Rivals:
#179 Overall, #12 ATH, #25 FL
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 OLB, #3 FL

One of the nation's top-rated athletes for 2021 has Clemson in his latest top schools list.

Graceville, Florida's Xavian Sorey has the ACC's Tigers in a top-10 mix with Miami, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State Tennessee and LSU.

Sorey announced a Clemson offer after a stop at the Tigers' camp last summer.

247Sports rates him as the No. 10 player overall and the No. 1 outside linebacker. ESPN and Rivals both rate him as an athlete currently as a 4-star.

