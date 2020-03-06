|
Elite athlete has Clemson in top schools
Xavian Sorey - Athlete
Height: 6-3 Weight: 214 Hometown: Graceville, FL (Graceville HS) Class: 2021
#179 Overall, #12 ATH, #25 FL
#10 Overall, #1 OLB, #3 FL
One of the nation's top-rated athletes for 2021 has Clemson in his latest top schools list.
Graceville, Florida's Xavian Sorey has the ACC's Tigers in a top-10 mix with Miami, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State Tennessee and LSU. Sorey announced a Clemson offer after a stop at the Tigers' camp last summer.
Sorey announced a Clemson offer after a stop at the Tigers' camp last summer.
247Sports rates him as the No. 10 player overall and the No. 1 outside linebacker. ESPN and Rivals both rate him as an athlete currently as a 4-star.
Top 10???? Edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/HJQqnop3Bu— Xavian Sorey Jr (@Sorey_Jr) March 6, 2020
