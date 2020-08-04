Elite Texas DE picks up Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:16 PM
Malick Sylla - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Katy, TX (Katy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#35 Overall, #7 DE, #8 TX
Rivals:
24/7:
# 13 Overall, # 3 WDE, # 4 TX

One of the top defensive ends in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

Five-star (247Sports Composite) Katy, Texas DE Malick Sylla is rated as high as the No. 3 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class (247Sports).

"Beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The Clemson university," Sylla posted on Twitter.

Sylla holds 20-plus offers already, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

