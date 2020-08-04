Elite Texas DE picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Malick Sylla Defensive End TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 230 Hometown: Katy, TX (Katy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#35 Overall, #7 DE, #8 TX #35 Overall, #7 DE, #8 TX Rivals:

24/7:

# 13 Overall, # 3 WDE, # 4 TX # 13 Overall, # 3 WDE, # 4 TX 6-6230Katy, TX (Katy HS)2022

One of the top defensive ends in the 2022 class announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

Five-star (247Sports Composite) Katy, Texas DE Malick Sylla is rated as high as the No. 3 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class (247Sports).

"Beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The Clemson university," Sylla posted on Twitter.

Sylla holds 20-plus offers already, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

#agtg beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The Clemson university #ALLIN @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/UE0SGChXGL — malick sylla ???? (@malick_S17) August 5, 2020