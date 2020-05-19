|
Breaking: Elite LB commits to Clemson
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:00 PM-
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
#104 Overall, #11 LB, #12 GA
#37 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
# 74 Overall, # 7 OLB, # 9 GA
Another top talent out of Georgia is on board with Clemson.
Four-star linebacker Barrett Carter announced a commitment to the Tigers, joining high school teammate and 2021 Clemson CB commit Jordan Hancock.
"They say the water is different at Clemson and I can truly see that," Carter said, announcing on his mother's birthday. "I could visit Clemson a million times and before each visit, I'll get butterflies before. I just think that feeling can't go unnoticed with a school...I could tell after our last visit that Jordan was really feeling it. I really wanted to take my official (visits) but I couldn't wait any longer. Clemson is such a great balance of academics and sports. Just a school that can balance both of those. That's the school for me."
He said Clemson's success in putting guys in the pros was a factor as well.
"That stood out to me a lot," said Carter. "That's my goal is to make it to the league. I like that."
Carter is rated No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 7 outside linebacker by the 247Sports.
He picked up a Clemson offer last October and narrowed his top contenders in February to Clemson then Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Carter posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).
Clemson's 2021 class and 11 commits jump North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite team rankings to No. 3 overall, sitting behind Ohio State (17 commits) and Tennessee (22). The Tigers rank No. 1 in average rating per commit on 247Sports.
life is a gamble, don’t be scared to take that risk..— barrett carter (@bcsznn) May 19, 2020
Happy Birthday Mom, this one is for my family. ??
1000% Committed. #ALLIN ?????? pic.twitter.com/KTMQCB3Cjx
This will be my first social distancing college commitment. It's coming in @FOX5Sports! @bcsznn @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/qaeVJpvps8— Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) May 19, 2020
4-Star Linebacker Barrett Carter commits to Clemson on FOX 5 Atlanta https://t.co/YONR2UwAxI #FOX5Sports #Clemson pic.twitter.com/PcCpWDggAn— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 19, 2020
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!! #We2Deep21— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 19, 2020
??????????????????????
Coach Venables bout to wreck havoc with this young man! #WE2DEEP21— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 19, 2020
The Golden Age Of Clemson Continues With Another Elite One From Georgia #We2Deep21 #Clemson— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) May 19, 2020
