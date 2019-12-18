Clemson signee analysis: 4-star WR EJ Williams

Clemson added to ‘WRU’ with the signing of 4-star prospect E.J. Williams. More on Williams... E.J. Williams - 4-star WR - Phenix City, Al. Committed since: 8/24/19. Listed size: 6-3 188. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Williams is another big target to add to the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand. He showed the ability at the high school level to haul in a catch and break through attempted tackles on his way to the end zone. Williams also knows how to use his body -- long arms an asset -- to make contested plays. Depth chart fit: Williams has said that Clemson slotted as a boundary receiver in the mold of Tee Higgins and on down the line with Tiger targets. He moved all around the Central (Al.) receiver spots much like his Central predecessor Justyn Ross. From a physical standpoint, Williams is probably a guy who the coaches will want to get in the weight room and develop as a redshirt. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, E.J. Williams!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/fMGjaX0qhY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019

