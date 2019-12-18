|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star WR EJ Williams
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:26 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 188 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2020
#124 Overall, #21 WR, #6 AL
#132 Overall, #28 WR, #4 AL
#101 Overall, #16 WR, #4 AL
Clemson added to ‘WRU’ with the signing of 4-star prospect
E.J. Williams.
More on Williams... E.J. Williams - 4-star WR - Phenix City, Al. Committed since: 8/24/19. Listed size: 6-3 188. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Williams is another big target to add to the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand. He showed the ability at the high school level to haul in a catch and break through attempted tackles on his way to the end zone. Williams also knows how to use his body -- long arms an asset -- to make contested plays. Depth chart fit: Williams has said that Clemson slotted as a boundary receiver in the mold of Tee Higgins and on down the line with Tiger targets. He moved all around the Central (Al.) receiver spots much like his Central predecessor Justyn Ross. From a physical standpoint, Williams is probably a guy who the coaches will want to get in the weight room and develop as a redshirt. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, E.J. Williams!
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/fMGjaX0qhY
More on Williams...
E.J. Williams - 4-star WR - Phenix City, Al.
Committed since: 8/24/19.
Listed size: 6-3 188.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Williams is another big target to add to the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand. He showed the ability at the high school level to haul in a catch and break through attempted tackles on his way to the end zone. Williams also knows how to use his body -- long arms an asset -- to make contested plays.
Depth chart fit: Williams has said that Clemson slotted as a boundary receiver in the mold of Tee Higgins and on down the line with Tiger targets. He moved all around the Central (Al.) receiver spots much like his Central predecessor Justyn Ross. From a physical standpoint, Williams is probably a guy who the coaches will want to get in the weight room and develop as a redshirt.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, E.J. Williams!
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<